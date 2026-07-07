Amplia Announces Appointment of Brett Carter to Board

Melbourne, Australia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX, OTCQB:INNMF), (“Amplia” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Brett Carter to the Board of Directors as non-executive director, effective from 6 July 2026.

Amplia Board chair Ms Jane Bell AM commented, “I am delighted to welcome Brett to the Board at this exciting time in the Company’s development. His extensive experience in the structuring and negotiation of licensing, acquisition, investment and financing transactions across global pharmaceutical markets will be critical as Amplia’s lead drug narmafotinib progresses into later stage development.”

Mr Carter is an experienced biopharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years’ global experience across oncology drug development, corporate strategy and business development. Mr Carter spent 11 years with GSK in London, including as a director in the company’s global corporate transactions team, where he led and supported major licensing, acquisition, investment and divestment transactions across Europe, Asia and the United States. Mr Carter was subsequently CEO of the Cancer Therapeutics Cooperative Research Centre, where Amplia’s drug assets were discovered, and while there was involved in the licensing of an oncology program to Pfizer in a deal valued up to $670 million.

Mr Carter holds an MBA from London Business School and a BSc from RMIT University and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is currently COO of Melbourne-based Medicines Development for Global Health, a director of privately-held biotech Greywolf Therapeutics Australia, and strategic adviser to various Australian life science companies.

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Amplia Therapeutics.

Investor Contact:

Dr Chris Burns

Chief Executive Officer

chris@ampliatx.com





U.S. Contact:

Robert Giordano

rjgiordano@ggrouplifesciences.com

+1 917 327 3938 Media Contact:

H^CK Director, Haley Chartres

haley@hck.digital

+61 411 235 692





U.S. Media:

media@ampliatx.com



About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on X (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn.

About Narmafotinib

Narmafotinib (AMP945) is the company’s best-in-class inhibitor of the protein FAK, a protein over-expressed in pancreatic cancer and a drug target gaining increasing attention for its role in solid tumours. The drug, which is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FAK, has shown promising data in a range of preclinical cancer studies. Narmafotinib is currently undergoing a clinical trial (the ACCENT trial) where it is dosed in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The trial has achieved its desired outcome in achieving a response rate of 36%, superior to chemotherapy alone, and a mOS of 11.1 months has been reported. A second trial – AMPLICITY – is being run at sites in Australia investigating the combination of narmafotinib with the chemotherapy FOLFIRINOX in advanced pancreatic cancer patients.