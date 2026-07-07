Dubai Reinforces Its Leadership in Global Real Estate Investment as IPS Takes Centre Stage September 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s global investment landscape, investors are increasingly drawn to markets defined by governance, regulatory clarity, institutional trust, and long-term resilience. In this context, the UAE continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading investment and future ready destinations, with Dubai’s real estate sector standing out for its sophisticated regulatory framework, investor centric approach, and proven track record of sustainable growth.

IPS 2026 reflects this environment and takes on growing strategic relevance within Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape. The exhibition continues to reinforce its role as a global platform that brings together investors, developers, policymakers, institutional stakeholders, and industry leaders in a market internationally recognized for its stability, transparency, and long-term investment appeal.

That positioning is further reinforced by the strong momentum already demonstrated by the 2026 edition. The exhibition footprint has expanded by 38% compared to the previous year, reflecting increased demand and broader market participation. At the same time, IPS has already secured 12 confirmed sponsors across multiple tiers, including leading developers and market players such as Fakhruddin Properties Development, Danube Properties, Thakher Developments, GJ Properties, Aqaar and Binghatti, among other leaders signaling early-stage confidence and strong industry commitment to the platform’s continued growth.

As the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 aims to double the size of the UAE’s economy over the next decade and strengthen its position among the world’s top three global cities. Supported by 100 transformational projects, the agenda is designed to accelerate growth across trade, foreign direct investment, innovation, and sustainable economic development.

These frameworks send a clear message to the international market: The emirate’s growth is being advanced with intent, structure, and institutional discipline. In an increasingly competitive environment, regulatory maturity and policy coordination have become defining differentiators.

The UAE’s emergence as a global investment hub has been underpinned by a long-term vision focused on economic diversification, regulatory excellence, and international competitiveness. With its ability to attract global talent, capital, and business activity, the country continues to strengthen its standing among the world’s most leading investment destinations.

This foundation has created a highly supportive environment for the real estate sector, enabling sustained growth, fostering investor confidence, and enhancing the region’s appeal as a destination for high value property investment.

While the country’s real estate market offers both scale and security, supported by an ecosystem that continues to strengthen investor protection, digital transformation and operational efficiency. IPS plays a central role in reinforcing this proposition through platforms, initiatives, and regulatory services that enhance title verification, transaction transparency, dispute mechanisms, and innovation across the sector.

In Q1 2026, the emirate recorded AED 252 billion in total real estate transactions, up 31% year on year, while total investment value reached AED 173 billion across 57,744 transactions. This emphasis on building sustainable communities to the highest quality standards, while increasing transparency and showcasing high value real estate assets to attract significant international investment, particularly from emerging markets.

This momentum is particularly relevant at a time when real estate engagement is becoming more strategic, more cross border, and more institutionally driven. IPS introduces new pillars such as Future Cities, Startups & PropTech, and Design & Services, from regulation and investment strategy to sustainability, innovation, and technology. IPS continues to evolve in step with the market it serves.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming edition is positioned as a platform that reflects the maturity of the emirate’s investment proposition itself. For institutional stakeholders seeking policy aligned engagement, for international investors assessing market security and long term returns, and for industry leaders looking to participate in the next chapter of urban and real estate transformation, IPS offers a strategic gateway into a market built on confidence, reflecting UAE’s wider regulatory and economic vision.

Contact:

Marina Mounir William

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com