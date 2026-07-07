Haskin Private Wealth Advisors Joins LPL’s Independent Advisor Network

SAN DIEGO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Doug Haskin, CRPS®, CPFA®, and Jenny Haskin have launched a new independent practice, Haskin Private Wealth Advisors , through affiliation with LPL Financial’s supported independence model, LPL Independent Advisor Network . The advisors oversee approximately $170 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Wells Fargo.

Based in Sacramento, Calif., Doug and Jenny Haskin bring more than two decades of combined industry experience to their practice. Having worked together for approximately six years, the husband-and-wife team serves a diverse client base that includes business owners, retirees, multigenerational families and younger couples seeking guidance on retirement planning and education savings strategies.

Haskin Private Wealth Advisors takes a comprehensive, planning-focused approach to client relationships, emphasizing collaboration, education and ongoing engagement. Through multiple planning conversations and a disciplined process, the team works to develop personalized strategies that evolve with each client’s goals, needs and life stages.

“Our goal is to provide every client with a thoughtful, personalized financial plan, focusing on each client and their needs,” said Doug Haskin. “We take the time to understand the full picture — whether that begins with one account or a broader financial plan — and work alongside our clients to build strategies designed to support their long-term financial goals.”

The firm fosters a collaborative, family-style environment, with Doug and Jenny working closely together to combine analytical insight, planning expertise and clear client communication. Their approach is designed to help clients feel informed, supported and confident throughout the financial planning process while building long-term, trusted relationships.

Outside the office, the Haskins’ strong sense of family extends to their community and personal lives. Jenny & Doug have volunteered for more than 15 years at her children’s community schools. Together, Doug and Jenny have three children currently in college, high school and elementary school.

Why Haskin Private Wealth Advisors Made the Move to LPL — and Why Now

After an extensive period of due diligence, Doug and Jenny chose to affiliate with LPL Independent Advisor Network to transition to full independence while gaining access to integrated support aligned with their long-term vision. The team is also expanding its infrastructure to support future growth and enhance the client experience. They have added Michael Graham to the team. A former banker from Wells Fargo, Michael is joining as a LPL Registered Administrative Associate. They are additionally adding a full-time office administration team member in the coming weeks.

Through LPL Independent Advisor Network, advisors operate within an integrated support model that brings together a connected peer community, experienced guidance and dedicated regional teams. Advisors benefit from hands-on transition execution, growth coaching and consulting across key areas of the business, and ongoing operational, compliance and administrative support — enabling firms to move faster, operate more efficiently and grow on their own terms.

“Moving to independence allows us to focus entirely on our clients without the constraints of sales quotas or proprietary limitations,” said Jenny Haskin. “LPL stood out for its scale, resources and flexibility, giving us the ability to choose the solutions that best serve our clients and grow our business in the way we envision.”

Looking ahead, Haskin Private Wealth Advisors plans to expand its service offerings to include additional financial planning capabilities, further enhancing the value the firm delivers to clients.

Chief Growth Officer Marc Cohen, said, “We welcome Doug and Jenny to LPL. Their commitment to comprehensive planning and building lasting client relationships aligns with LPL’s purpose to empower advisors with the independence, technology and support needed to deliver personalized financial guidance. We look forward to supporting their continued success.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com/.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “ Investor Relations ” or “ Press Releases ” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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