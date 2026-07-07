Oklahoma Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance (OKFB) Strengthens Disaster Recovery Readiness and Cloud Connectivity with 11:11 Systems

Regional insurer in “Tornado Alley” builds a proven disaster recovery strategy and validates recovery of critical systems in just under an hour

LONDON, UK. 7th July, 2026 — 11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a leading managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Oklahoma Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance (OKFB), an Oklahoma-based insurance company providing auto, home, farm and ranch, commercial, life and other offerings to policyholders across the state.

The case study highlights how OKFB partnered with 11:11 Systems to strengthen disaster recovery readiness, improve cloud connectivity and build a tested, managed recovery strategy around the realities of operating in “Tornado Alley,” the central U.S. region known for frequent and often severe tornadoes.

Founded in 1946, OKFB operates offices in all 77 Oklahoma counties, with a statewide network of local agents serving more than 140,000 member families. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company needed a disaster recovery strategy to maintain critical claims and policy and check-processing capabilities during severe weather events and other disruptions.

To address these requirements, OKFB implemented 11:11 Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) for Zerto, 11:11 Managed Recovery and 11:11 Managed Connectivity for AWS Direct Connect. Together, these solutions enabled OKFB to move beyond basic replication to a functional hot site strategy with regular testing, clearer recovery expectations and expert support for both recovery and connectivity needs.

“When I joined OKFB, our executive leadership asked to see a disaster recovery plan (DRP). They wanted assurance that we were testing regularly, running comprehensive audits and that we knew exactly what we would do in case of a disaster,” said Lydia Kulman, Director of Information Systems, OKFB. “With 11:11 Systems, I can confidently guarantee those things and more.”

Its partnership with 11:11 enabled OKFB to:

Achieve tested recovery of critical systems in just under an hour.

Validate a recovery process that exceeded the company’s original eight-hour goal.

Strengthen business continuity planning through regular testing and clearer recovery expectations.

Gain confidence that recovery could begin even if local connectivity or infrastructure were disrupted.

Implement a direct, secure connectivity model to AWS with speed and confidence.





The case study also demonstrates how 11:11 helped OKFB support a required shift to AWS connectivity when one of its technology vendors changed its preferred connection model. With 11:11 Managed Connectivity for AWS Direct Connect, OKFB gained direct, secure connectivity to AWS without having to manage the full design and implementation burden.

Read the full 11:11 Systems and Oklahoma Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance case study here.

About 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernise, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11’s resilient cloud platform. Learn more at 1111Systems.com and follow 11:11 on LinkedIn.



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Destiny Gillbee

PR Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

11-11Systems@c8consulting.co.uk

