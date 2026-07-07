Cynet Joins Pax8 Marketplace to Help MSPs Manage the Modern Attack Path

BOSTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynet , the leader in attack path management, announced the availability of its unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform on the Pax8 Marketplace , the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses. Pax8’s network of over 47,000 managed service providers (MSPs) can now access Cynet’s industry-leading detection efficacy, automated remediation, and 24x7 MDR support from the same place they buy the rest of their software stack.

Cynet Fast Facts for MSPs

Native MDR, SOAR, SIEM, endpoint, identity, network, cloud, mobile, and SaaS visibility unified in a single platform

Identifies 97% of threats automatically and remediates 90% autonomously

Sub-second containment with a <0.9% false positive rate

Less than 5-minute MTTD and less than 10-minute MTTR

100% MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation results three years in a row

GigaOm XDR Leader and Outperformer with perfect 5/5 score for Agentic AI

95% willingness to recommend on Gartner Peer Insights





Attacks Aren’t Points, They’re Paths

Attackers increasingly move in coordinated paths across the threat surface faster than defenders can respond. When MSPs rely on separate tools to manage attacks, fragmentation can make it difficult to gain full context and correlate activity. Cynet closes that gap with a unified platform that helps partners see the full attack path and turn visibility into action.

At the core is Cynet’s combination of AI automation and human expertise. AI runs continuously across the platform, summarizing alerts, analyzing behavior, and connecting signals into a single attack path. CyOps, Cynet’s 24x7 MDR experts, operates as an extension of partners’ service team, validating detections, explaining root cause, and feeding that analysis back into the AI to improve future response. With this intelligent feedback loop, MSPs using Cynet report fewer false positives, faster containment, and more efficient service delivery.

“When you’re investigating threats across five different products, the MSP becomes the correlation engine, while attackers keep moving,” said Jason Magee, CEO of Cynet. “With Pax8, we’re putting modern attack path management in the hands of thousands of MSPs, so they can control the path, change the outcome for their customers, and run their business more profitably.”

“Security outcomes today depend on visibility across the entire attack path, and that’s where Cynet stands out,” said Oguo Atuanya, Pax8’s Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience. “Bringing their unified, AI-powered platform to the Pax8 Marketplace gives our partners a simpler way to deliver stronger, more proactive protection for their customers. This collaboration reflects our continued investment in leading cybersecurity solutions that help MSPs scale with confidence.”

Cynet's availability on the Pax8 Marketplace follows a series of platform investments designed to make it easier for partners to buy, sell, and scale Cynet, including SIEM Essentials (beta), GenAI-powered cross-tenant insights, a redesigned UI and console built around MSP workflows, expanded cross-tenant manageability, and a growing library of PSA and RMM integrations.

MSPs can find Cynet in the Pax8 Marketplace and see how Cynet manages the full attack path in this demo .

About Cynet

Cynet is the leader in attack path management. Cynet’s natively unified cybersecurity platform combines AI correlation with 24x7 CyOps security experts to autonomously remediate 90% of threats with an industry-low false positive rate. Every investigation strengthens future detections to keep defenders faster than the adversary. Headquartered in Boston, Cynet is trusted by thousands of IT channel partners and their customers globally to see the path, stop the attack, and deliver cybersecurity peace of mind. Learn more at cynet.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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