Press Release Biocartis NV: Biocartis and Discovery Life Sciences Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Precision Oncology Diagnostics

PRESS RELEASE, July 07, 2026 – 08:00 CDT

Biocartis and Discovery Life Sciences Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Precision Oncology Diagnostics

ITASCA, IL, US and HUNTSVILLE, AL, US – July 07, 2026. Today, Biocartis, an innovative molecular diagnostics company, and Discovery Life Sciences (“Discovery”), a global leader in biomarker specialty laboratory services and biospecimen solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration to deliver seamless, end-to-end precision oncology solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech customers worldwide.





The collaboration pairs Discovery’s global clinical laboratory network and industry leading biorepository with the Idylla™ Platform, a fully automated, sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system that delivers in-house molecular biomarker results in only 3 hours, with more than 2,500 placements in over 95 countries. This collaboration expands access to ultra-fast biomarker testing, allowing pharmaceutical companies to rapidly identify and enroll patients in clinical trials.

The collaboration enables Discovery as a preferred testing laboratory, which includes joint companion diagnostic (CDx) and clinical trial assay (CTA) support, custom assay development, rapid access to prospective and banked biospecimens, biomarker discovery programs, and co-promotion to pharmaceutical partners. As a first priority, the companies will replicate their rapid KRAS testing program from Discovery’s Kassel, Germany location at their Newtown, PA, US facility.

Installing the Idylla™ Platform at both Kassel, Germany and Newtown, PA, US sites allows rapid molecular testing on both continents, giving global pharma programs harmonized results regardless of where samples are collected or tested. Discovery’s Kassel laboratory holds Health Institution status, which supports in-house device testing under Article 5(5) of the EU-IVDR. Using this approach, Discovery can move new biomarkers from project start to first patient sample in as little as six to seven months. Extending testing capability to the Newtown site gives sponsors a harmonized US and EU testing footprint and a faster path to companion diagnostic readiness to support global clinical trials.

“By combining Discovery’s biomarker expertise and specialty laboratory capabilities with the speed of the Idylla™ Platform, we can offer pharma partners a faster, more cost-effective path from sample to actionable biomarker insight”, said Anthony Green, EVP of Corporate & Business Development at Biocartis. “We are excited to build on our KRAS collaboration in Germany and bring this platform to the United States.”

“Pharma teams running global oncology trials face a real constraint. A biomarker result generated in Europe has to hold up against one generated in the US, or the data doesn’t translate. Installing Idylla™ at both Kassel and Newtown lets us run the same rapid assay on both continents and stand behind the comparability. That is what makes Newtown a genuine hub for this work, not just another testing site,” said T. Scott Reid, VP, Companion Diagnostics and Scientific Affairs at Discovery Life Sciences.

The companies will jointly develop curated pharma service bundles and cross-train their commercial and scientific teams to support a unified offering to pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

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More information:

Biocartis NV. Generaal De Wittelaan 11B, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium

Biocartis US Inc. 2 Pierce Place, Suite 1510, Itasca, IL 60143, US

www.biocartis.com | info@biocartis.com

About Biocartis

Biocartis is committed to helping cancer patients worldwide access the right treatment faster. With our proprietary Idylla™ Platform, we deliver in-house molecular biomarker results in only 3 hours, enabling healthcare professionals to make timely, informed decisions that guide personalized therapy. Our expanding portfolio of diagnostic tests and research assays addresses key unmet clinical needs across multiple cancers, including lung, skin, thyroid, colorectal, endometrial, blood, brain, and breast cancer.

Learn more at www.biocartis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is a global leader in biospecimens and specialty lab services, enabling the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics that improve patient outcomes. Our extensive portfolio of biospecimens, cellular starting materials, and preclinical ADME-tox solutions accelerates research with reliable, high-quality products and expertise. Through our comprehensive suite of specialty lab services in genomics, proteomics, cell biology, and molecular pathology, we deliver critical data and insights for biomarker discovery and both retrospective and prospective clinical trials. With a vision to be the most trusted partner in life science research and clinical development, Discovery Life Sciences is committed to advancing life sciences and transforming lives.

For more information, visit www.dls.com.

Disclaimers

Idylla™ Platform is CE-marked in Europe in compliance with EU IVD Regulation 2017/746, listed as a class II device in the US under establishment registration 3009972873, and registered in many other countries. Biocartis and Idylla™ and their respective logos are trademarks and registered trademarks of Biocartis NV in the US and other jurisdictions. © July 2026, Biocartis NV. All rights reserved.