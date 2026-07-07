From plastic waste to chocolate wrappers: LYB and Mondelez collaborate on Marabou flexible packaging sourced from recycled plastic 

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global chemical leader LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced an innovative flexible packaging solution for Marabou chocolate bars, developed in collaboration with Mondelez International, Amcor, Taghleef Industries and other key industry players. Using LYB CirculenRevive polymers with 100% attributed recycled content via an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach, Mondelez is now able to offer packaging sourced from 75% recycled content, helping transform hard-to-recycle post-consumer mixed plastic waste into high-quality materials for food packaging.

“Our collaboration with Mondelez illustrates our shared vision for the future and highlights our ability to provide innovative, high-quality circular solutions tailored to demanding specifications,” said Yvonne van der Laan, executive vice president, Sustainable Solutions and Technology Business, LYB. “We’re committed to making circular and low carbon solutions work for businesses while creating solutions for everyday sustainable living.”

Scaling circular polymers through the LYB integrated ecosystem

As LYB continues to expand its circular solutions, the company plans to supply future polymers for Marabou packaging through MoReTec-1, its first commercial-scale catalytic chemical recycling plant under construction in Wesseling, Germany. Once operational, MoReTec-1 will strengthen access to circular feedstock within the LYB integrated ecosystem, which connects advanced sorting and recycling infrastructure with the company’s existing crackers and polymerization assets.

“This collaboration demonstrates how LYB can connect chemical recycling innovation with the scale and reach of our existing production network,” said LYB CEO Peter Vanacker. “As we advance MoReTec-1, we expect the facility to support future polymer supply for Marabou packaging and strengthen our ability to convert hard-to-recycle plastic waste into circular feedstocks for our existing assets. This integrated approach positions LYB to deliver value while advancing our circular and low carbon strategy.”

Once operational, the MoReTec-1 facility is designed to produce 50,000 metric tons of feedstock annually for use in existing LYB production units, enabling the production of recycled polymers. Source One Plastics, an LYB joint venture located in Eicklingen, Germany, processes mixed plastic waste into feedstock suitable for chemical recycling, supporting future supply to MoReTec-1. LYB currently sources recycled feedstock for CirculenRevive polymer production from third-party pyrolysis oil producers.

Collaborating across the packaging value chain

Solutions like the Marabou chocolate bar packaging depend on collaboration across the value chain to help advance a more circular economy for plastics. LYB supplies the circular polymers, Taghleef Industries develops the base film and Amcor converts the material into the final flexible packaging solution for Mondelez.

“Looking ahead, our ambition is to increase the use of recycled plastic in our packaging materials, and we’re proud to collaborate with multiple value chain players, including LYB and other industry leaders, on this journey,” said Packaging Sustainability Manager at Mondelez International, Richard Akkermans. “For consumers, the message is simple: plastic packaging can be recycled and allocated back into new food packaging. This initiative shows what becomes possible when brand owners, recyclers, packaging material producers and converters work together to turn circular ambition into commercial reality.”

Meeting brand-owner demand for circular packaging solutions

The collaboration reflects growing demand from brand owners for high-performance circular polymers that can support recycled-content goals while delivering the quality required for flexible food packaging.

The new packaging supports progress toward European recycling ambitions and readiness for anticipated recycled-content requirements under the European Union Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). Chemical recycling can help address flexible packaging waste, which has historically proven challenging to recycle into materials suitable for food packaging.

How CirculenRevive supports solutions

CirculenRevive polymers are created by converting hard-to-recycle mixed plastic waste, including flexible packaging, into feedstock for polymer production through a chemical recycling process. LYB uses these feedstocks in existing production processes, displacing fossil-based feedstocks, and attributes them to end products through an ISCC PLUS-certified mass balance approach.

The resulting polymers offer a drop-in, virgin-quality solution that allows brand owners to incorporate recycled content while maintaining performance and compliance with regulatory requirements.

To learn more about the LYB full portfolio of circular and low carbon solutions, visit www.lyb.com/circulen.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) ― a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

Circulen is a trademark owned or used by the LyondellBasell family of companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management of LyondellBasell which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially based on factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, including the prolonged industry downturn, the business cyclicality of the chemical and polymers industries; the availability, cost and price volatility of raw materials and utilities, particularly the cost of oil, natural gas, and associated natural gas liquids; the supply/demand balances for our and our joint ventures’ products; customer and consumer demand for circular products, and regulatory support for such demand; industry production capacities, operating rates, and the pace of global capacity rationalizations; our ability to successfully construct and operate MoReTec-1; technological developments, and our ability to develop new products and process technologies; our ability to meet our sustainability goals, including the ability to operate safely, increase production of recycled and renewable-based polymers to meet our targets and forecasts; our ability to build a profitable Circular & Low Carbon Solutions business. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com on the Investors page and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. There is no assurance that any of the actions, events or results of the forward-looking statements will occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on our results of operations or financial condition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and are based on the estimates and opinions of management of LyondellBasell at the time the statements are made. LyondellBasell does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change, except as required by law.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global leader in snack foods, committed to sustainable practices and innovation across its diverse portfolio of iconic brands, including Marabou.

About Marabou

Marabou is a renowned brand known for its high-quality confectionery products. This collaboration represents a significant step toward a more sustainable future by integrating environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Allen

713-309-7575

sarah.allen@lyondellbasell.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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