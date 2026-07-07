SPRINT® PNS Publication Highlights Sustained Benefits in Low Back Pain Patients

CLEVELAND, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR announced the publication of long-term data in the journal Pain and Therapy from a cross-sectional follow-up survey of real-world patients (n=602) with chronic low back pain who had previously responded to treatment with the SPRINT Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System. Overall, 79 percent of survey participants avoided subsequent interventions including radiofrequency ablation (RFA), permanent neurostimulator implant, and low back surgery through the period of follow-up which ranged from six months to over five years.

The study followed up with patients who had chronic low back pain and previously responded to SPRINT PNS at end of treatment, evaluating long-term outcomes and the use or avoidance of subsequent pain interventions. The findings highlight the potential for patients with low back pain who initially respond to the 60-day SPRINT PNS treatment to maintain long-term reductions in pain leading to improvements in other domains of patient health including quality of life, physical function, mood, and/or sleep. Safety outcomes were not specifically analyzed in the long-term follow-up survey.

Key findings included:

Among patients who had no prior permanent neurostimulator implant and reported they were actively trying to avoid one, 92 percent (309/336) were successful in avoiding a permanent implant through follow-up.





Of those patients with no prior low back surgery who reported they were actively trying to avoid surgery, 95 percent (353/370) were successful in avoiding low back surgery at the time of follow-up.





According to the publication, “Consistent with prior studies, the results support the role of percutaneous 60-day PNS as a minimally invasive, short-term treatment option with potential to provide durable clinical benefits for up to 5+ years, with many patients reporting avoidance of subsequent interventions.”



The full publication is available in Pain and Therapy here.

Dr. Samir Sheth, board-certified anesthesiologist, interventional pain specialist, lead author, and SPR consultant, noted, “For patients who respond to SPRINT PNS, these data suggest they stand a strong chance of experiencing long-term benefits, avoiding additional interventions down the road. The multi-dimensional nature of the improvements we observed, spanning pain, quality of life, function, mood, and sleep, reflects how meaningfully this treatment can impact patients’ lives.”

Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR noted, “The potential for a patient seeking to avoid further interventions and more invasive care to find relief through a 60-day treatment is significant. These outcomes with sustained relief, some over five years from treatment, are consistent with previous studies and reinforces our belief that SPRINT PNS can be used early in the treatment continuum.”

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System is indicated for pain management in adults who have severe intractable chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin, as the sole mitigating agent, or as an adjunct to other modes of therapy used in a multidisciplinary approach. It is intended to be implanted for up to 60 days and provide sustained pain relief for up to three months after the end of treatment. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves. Refer to our Indications for Use page for the SPRINT System’s additional indication referencing acute pain.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

Product and brand names/logos are registered or common law trademarks of SPR. Visit our Trademarks page for more information.

© 2026 SPR. All rights reserved.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

SPR Contacts:

Dave Folkens

Public Relations

Dave.Folkens@SPRPainRelief.com

612.978.6547