Darktrace Named a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Email Security Platforms for Second Consecutive Year

Cambridge, UK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Email Security Platforms for the second consecutive year.

Darktrace / EMAIL™ has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the Email Security Platforms market, based on 413 veriﬁed reviews as of June 2026 from end-users who have adopted and deployed the solution across their organization. Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors who meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption score through a Customers’ Choice distinction.

“As AI becomes embedded across the business, security teams need to protect not only their AI systems and infrastructure, but also the people and workflows AI depends on,” said Chris Kozup, Chief Marketing Officer at Darktrace. “Darktrace / EMAIL brings our Adaptive AI approach to one of the most common entry points for cyber risk, helping customers detect targeted attacks, stop account misuse and reduce risk across email and collaboration tools. To us, this recognition reflects what we believe is essential in email security: AI that learns the specific behaviors, relationships and communication patterns of each organization, so it can detect threats that traditional approaches may miss.”

We believe that customers consistently highlight the strength of Darktrace’s approach from detecting sophisticated threats to simplifying response:

"The outstanding detection capabilities of the solution, even in uncommon languages, have significantly reduced the risk of e-mail business compromise, stolen passwords and other e-mail scams." - Director, IT Security and Risk Management, Consumer Goods Industry

"Darktrace is more than just a traditional email protection software. It is able to deal with emerging and sophisticated email threats thanks to its AI features. By learning user behaviors and trends, it easily detects and prevents possible data loss and it also comes with automated threat response. From detecting insider threats to offering AI defense systems against email threats, this tool has it all.” - Data Analyst, Healthcare and Biotech Industry

"Darktrace / EMAIL is an essential tool for managing email threats. It's a constantly evolving solution with continuous improvements, highly customizable, easy to manage, and with excellent traceability. It adapts to all the situations we've encountered and makes us feel protected." - IT Security & Risk Management Associate, Manufacturing Industry

Continued Innovation in Darktrace / EMAIL

Over the past year, Darktrace has continued to expand Darktrace / EMAIL to help organizations defend against increasingly targeted, AI-enabled social engineering attacks across the entire email and collaboration ecosystem. Darktrace / EMAIL is powered by Adaptive AI that continuously learns from each organization's own activity, building its understanding of every user, mailbox, relationship, and communication pattern from scratch. Unlike legacy tools that rely on shared customer data, centralized threat databases, traditional rules, or signatures, Darktrace's Adaptive AI evolves alongside the organization, enabling it to identify novel, targeted, and cross-channel attacks unique to that organization, its supply chain, and its ways of working. When suspicious activity is detected, Darktrace / EMAIL can take precise, targeted action to reduce risk while helping maintain business productivity.

In March 2026, Darktrace introduced Darktrace / Adaptive Human Defense™, which brings personalized, real-time security coaching into employees’ daily workflows and connects those behavioral signals back to Darktrace / EMAIL to help strengthen detection and response. Darktrace also expanded Darktrace / EMAIL with cross-channel, full-message analysis across email, Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom, helping security teams detect attacks that move across collaboration tools. In addition, Darktrace introduced a first-party integration between DMARC, attack surface management and email security to help organizations reduce impersonation risk at the source.

Darktrace has received several recognitions from Gartner over the past year, including being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response for the second consecutive year, recognized as the only Customers' Choice Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Network Detection and Response, a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms and the only Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Protection Platforms.

Additional Resources:

Download a copy of the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Email Security Platforms report here.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Email Security Platforms, 30 June 2026

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Darktrace

Darktrace secures the modern enterprise by protecting people and AI with behavioral security. Founded in 2013, Darktrace pioneered Self-Learning AI for cyber defense, applying behavioral intelligence to understand what is normal for an organization and detect novel threats that others miss. Today, the Darktrace platform and services protect nearly 10,000 customers across major industries globally, providing unified visibility, continuous behavioral monitoring, and autonomous response across the enterprise. Darktrace is recognized as a leader in helping organizations stop AI-powered threats across AI and agents, email and collaboration tools, and hybrid networks, while enabling them to safely innovate with AI.

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