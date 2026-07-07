ASUS and MEWC Turn Global Landmarks into Excel Esports Battlegrounds

KEY POINTS

ASUS and MEWC bring Excel Esports beyond the traditional arena with the Landmark Battle, a global competition inspired by world's most iconic sites

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra & ASUS ZenScreen OLED provide the ultimate on-the-go setup, combining portability, immersive visuals, and all-day productivity

Sub-1kg all-metal laptop with up to 26-hour battery life and a 1400-nit 3K OLED display; plus the world’s lightest 16-inch OLED portable monitor, ASUS empowers users to Excel like a pro







TORONTO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS and MEWC today announced the Landmark Battle, a special Excel Esports event that combines high-pressure spreadsheet competition with challenges inspired by notable global landmarks. The livestream will take place July 10, 12PM Toronto Time (ET, 5PM London Time, GMT) on the Excel Esports YouTube channel. The event showcases how ASUS ExpertBook Ultra laptops and ASUS ZenScreen OLED portable monitors enable flexible, high-performance workflows in demanding real-world environments — empowering professionals to stay productive anytime, anywhere.

What was once considered a routine workplace skill has rapidly evolved into a global competitive phenomenon: Excel Esports has turned spreadsheet problem-solving into entertainment for millions of audiences online.

“Our players push Excel to its absolute limits, demanding the same level of speed, precision, and reliability from their hardware as top-tier athletes do from their gear,” says Andrew Grigolyunovich, Founder of the Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC) and the Microsoft Excel World Championship (MEWC). “The Landmark Battle takes that vision one step further. With ASUS equipping our players with the hardware to compete from anywhere in the world, we are proving that this sport truly has no limits, geographical or otherwise.”

A global Excel Esports showdown inspired by iconic landmarks

Unlike traditional tournaments, the Landmark Battle event takes Excel Esports outdoors at iconic sights like the Statue of Liberty and Eiffel Tower, challenging four elite competitors to solve complex data problems in unpredictable weather circumstances.

To conquer the elements, competitors rely on the ultimate mobile setup from ASUS, the world's No.1 OLED brand. ASUS ExpertBook Ultra redefines premium business mobility with an ultralight 0.99kg1 design, up to 26 hours of battery life, and powerful AI-ready performance. Equipped with up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor, an anti-glare 14-inch 3K tandem OLED display with 1400-nits HDR brightness, a responsive haptic touchpad, and an advanced coated keyboard, ExpertBook Ultra enables seamless multitasking and exceptional productivity anywhere, with premium comfort. To provide even more screen space for the event, each ExpertBook Ultra will be paired with ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ16FC, a lightweight 16-inch portable monitor that maximizes multitasking with a productivity-boosting 16:10 aspect ratio.

With ultra-portable designs and anti-glare technology, this powerhouse combination proves that ASUS hardware delivers peak performance far beyond the conventional office.

The competitors

Led by Excel Esports legends Andrew Ngai and Diarmuid Early, the Landmark Battle event brings together top spreadsheet champions, rising challengers, and strategic dark horses in one of the most unpredictable Excel competitions to date.

Andrew Ngai (Australia), The Precision Challenger: A three-time world champion, Andrew is renowned for structured analytical thinking and exceptional spreadsheet precision and is one of the most recognizable names in Excel Esports. His disciplined approach makes him a formidable contender.

Diarmuid Early (Ireland), The Speed Specialist: Known for lightning-fast execution and aggressive spreadsheet strategies, Diarmuid enters the Landmark Battle event as the reigning Microsoft Excel World Champion and freshly crowned the European Open champion. He is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous high-pressure competitors in Excel Esports.

Nicolas Micot (France), The Adaptive Strategist: Nicolas has been one of the most consistent players in Excel Esports and is earning recognition for strong recent online performances. Given the unpredictable outdoor setting of the Landmark Battle event, his adaptability could become his biggest advantage.

Jaq Kennedy (United Kingdom), The Calm-Under-Pressure Competitor: Jaq is known for composure and consistency during intense Excel Esports matchups. In a format where changing environments, rapid decisions, and strategic pivots determine victory, Jaq’s resilience may prove decisive.

Redefining productivity through competition

The ASUS and MEWC partnership highlight how modern professional skills can be unleashed on-the-go through this ultimate pro setup. Don't miss the outdoor action! Catch the Landmark Battle livestream on July 10, 5PM (London Time) on the Excel Esports YouTube channel for exclusive product giveaways and limited-time promotional offers.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Landmark Battle Campaign Site: https://asus.click/ExcelEsport-LandmarkBattle-Campaign

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra Website: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-ultra/

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra – ASUS Store (Canada): https://shop.asus.com/ca-en/90nx09j2-m00ba0-asus-expertbook-ultra-copilot-pc.html

ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ16FC Website: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/displays-desktops/monitors/zenscreen/zenscreen-oled-mq16fc/

ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ16FC – Where to Buy (Canada): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/displays-desktops/monitors/zenscreen/zenscreen-oled-mq16fc/where-to-buy/

ASUS Lumina OLED: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/content/asus-lumina-oled-laptop/

ASUS Business Website: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Business LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/asus-business/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

MEWC Event Website: https://excel-esports.com

Excel Esports YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@msexcelesports

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

About Excel Esports and MEWC

The Microsoft Excel World Championship (MEWC) is the world's premier competitive Excel Esports tournament — turning a common office tool into a global sport. Participants solve unique, logic-based challenges using only Microsoft Excel. Now in its third consecutive year at the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas, the MEWC Finals are broadcast on ESPN, reaching an audience of millions. Excel Esports reaches beyond the MEWC stage, running local competitions in 20 different countries with plans to expand. The goal is to make Excel Esports accessible and celebrated worldwide.

1 Product weight may vary depending on device configuration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a3aea29-290d-4029-9897-9489c800d451