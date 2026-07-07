Latest DigiCert Research Shows AI Security Risks Already Hitting Enterprises, with 78% Reporting Incidents

Lehi, Utah, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today released new research revealing that AI-related risks are already becoming a reality for enterprises. More than three quarters (78%) of organizations reported experiencing AI related incidents or identifying AI related vulnerabilities, highlighting the challenges organizations face as AI adoption accelerates.

The findings suggest that most organizations are still working to establish the governance, visibility, and accountability needed to manage AI effectively. Almost half lack centralized visibility into AI systems and activity, despite 75% of organizations deploying four or more AI powered systems in the last six months.

"The question is no longer whether organizations should adopt AI. It's whether they can explain, govern and trust the AI they've already deployed," said Brian Trzupek, Senior Vice President at DigiCert. "Those capabilities will increasingly determine which organizations can safely scale AI and which struggle with the risks it creates."

While AI governance has rapidly become a boardroom issue, with 90% of organizations discussing it at the executive or board level, only half have established formal AI governance programs. However, organizations are beginning to respond, as 57% have established dedicated budgets for securing AI systems, while nearly half have assigned unique digital identities to all AI agents operating within their environments, reflecting growing recognition that AI systems require the same level of oversight and accountability as other critical enterprise assets.

Additional findings include:

Nearly 90% of organizations have evaluated AI related liability exposure as they prepare for increasing regulatory and compliance requirements.

86% have established formal or informal processes to revoke access or trust when AI systems are compromised.

Four in ten organizations have assigned unique digital identities to at least some AI agents, highlighting the growing focus on managing non-human actors.

47% cannot fully trace AI decisions back to the models and source data that produced them, limiting their ability to understand how AI systems arrive at decisions and outcomes.

To access the DigiCert AI Trust Outlook, please click here.

Methodology

The findings are based on an independent survey conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of DigiCert in May 2026. The study surveyed 1,001 IT and cybersecurity decision makers across the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents, and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.