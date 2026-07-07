Revenera Launches MCP Server to Connect AI Agents with Monetization Data

ITASCA, Ill., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera, a global leader in software monetization technology, today announced the launch of Revenera MCP Server, a new capability allowing software producers to connect AI agents to the FlexNet Operations entitlement management system to identify growth opportunities, improve renewals, and reduce churn.

Once connected, AI agents can retrieve, query, and interpret data from Revenera and connected quote-to-cash systems, such as billing and CRM platforms. With access to customer entitlements, product usage, and account data, business teams can quickly surface insights through natural-language questions, such as:

Which customers are approaching renewal in the next 30 days but have shown declining usage over the past three months?

Based on last month’s data, where are the best upsell opportunities with customers approaching consumption limits?

What patterns exist across customers who churned in the past six months, including links between geography, feature adoption, and pricing?



Answering these questions previously required hours of manual analysis. Revenera MCP Server reduces them to a single prompt.

Bring Your Own Agent

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is the open standard for connecting AI agents to enterprise systems. Revenera MCP Server allows users to uncover valuable insights from upstream and downstream quote-to-cash applications while retaining full ownership of their agents and data – improving customer health visibility, renewal performance, and expansion outcomes without compromising security or control.

“This is a natural extension of where our customers are going,” said Paul Bland, VP of Product Management at Revenera. “As they invest in AI assistants, they want those tools connected to the systems that inform revenue growth. Revenera MCP Server provides that connection, enabling real-time access to monetization data, helping teams make more insightful decisions to improve pricing, product development, and customer experience.”

Streamlined Business Insights

According to the 2026 Monetization Monitor , identifying at-risk accounts early and limited visibility into entitlements and usage are the biggest challenges to ensuring customer renewals.

Revenera MCP Server enables software producers to move from reactive renewal management to proactive, data-driven decision-making, empowering stakeholders from across the organization to act with confidence.

Customer Success and Renewals teams can identify churn risk and expansion opportunities earlier

can identify churn risk and expansion opportunities earlier Product Managers can prioritize feature development and packaging decisions based on real usage and revenue signals

can prioritize feature development and packaging decisions based on real usage and revenue signals Support teams can resolve issues faster with a complete view of entitlement, usage, and account status

can resolve issues faster with a complete view of entitlement, usage, and account status Pricing teams can evaluate feature consumption to ensure value alignment between pricing and operating costs

“The software market is facing a lot of change and, in some areas, AI disruption. Technology companies need more data, insight, and action to address changes in end customer adoption, renewal risk, and the validation of new business models,” commented Nicole Segerer, General Manager at Revenera. “In this environment, the ability to ‘talk to’ your data, to remove any data silos between systems and to take action quickly is a major advantage. The Revenera MCP server is one component of Revenera’s overall strategy to supply technology companies with the deep insights and action plans they need to make their business models successful and grow their revenue.”

Learn more about Revenera MCP Server in this short video:

https://youtu.be/5BfGDLdx2ns

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