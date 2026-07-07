Premier Graphene Inc. (BIEI) makes Down Payment for the Production of a Second SEDENA Contract

MEXICO CITY, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) -- HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. (HGI) is pleased to announce that Premier Graphene Inc. (Premier) completed the first manufacturing payment under the Companies' strategic collaboration for the production of 1,600 protective military belts, comprising the second contract awarded by Mexico's Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA).

Many more are coming, including with graphene enhancements.

Epidemiologic Solutions Corporation (ESC), a public charity pursuant to Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, advanced the initial payment and has guaranteed payment of the balance of the production costs for this initiative, determining that this payment conforms to its exempt purpose, given the unique protective features of this product. ESC is committed to contributing, along with Premier and HGI, to the protection of Mexico’s military personnel and has agreed to commit additional resources for graphene enhanced products.

This marks an important milestone in the execution of the second defense contract and authorizes the commencement of full-scale manufacturing of this 1,600-belt production order. The project reflects the continued commitment of Premier and HGI to deliver high-quality products compliant with SEDENA’s rigorous standards.

Production activities are currently underway, with HGI overseeing manufacturing operations, quality assurance, and project execution to ensure timely fulfillment of contractual obligations.

"This payment represents another significant step in strengthening our long-term commitment to supporting Mexico's defense industry through innovation, reliability, and advanced manufacturing capabilities," assured Pedro Mendez, President. Mr. Mendez continued, “Premier and HGI continue their active pursuit of graphene-enhanced defense composites, aerospace coatings, quantum-related materials research, and critical mineral resource in South America and Mexico. Achieving our anticipated profitability is a defining moment for Premier Graphene and our shareholders.”

The ongoing collaboration between Premier and HGI continues to reinforce both organizations' shared vision of advancing graphene technologies, strengthening advanced manufacturing, and supporting strategic industrial and defense projects in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

About Premier Graphene Inc.:

Premier Graphene Inc. is an advanced materials and technology company dedicated to the development, commercialization, and manufacturing of graphene-based products for defense, energy, industrial, aerospace, and environmental applications. Through strategic partnerships and proprietary technologies, the company is expanding the adoption of graphene solutions across North America and international markets.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V.:

HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a Mexican advanced manufacturing and technology company specializing in defense manufacturing, advanced materials, industrial textiles, graphene-enabled products, and strategic industrial solutions. The company develops and manufactures innovative technologies for government and commercial clients while expanding Mexico's capabilities in advanced manufacturing and high-performance materials.

About Epidemiologic Solutions Corporation:

Since its inception in 2020, Epidemiologic Solutions Corporation has contributed more than $12,000,000 to different charitable endeavors, falling within the purview of its exempt functions consistent with Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3). Its purposes have included charitable, scientific, testing for public safety, enhancing public safety and educational purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated reporting of its first profitable quarter, future contract opportunities, anticipated growth, strategic initiatives, operational performance, business development activities, and future financial results.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made by management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the timing and recognition of revenue, contract performance, customer requirements, economic conditions, market conditions, regulatory developments, availability of capital, competitive factors, and other risks beyond the Company's control.

Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Pedro Alberto Mendez

President

Premier Graphene Inc. / HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I.

Email: p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

Investor Relations:

info@premiergrapheneinc.com

Source: Premier Graphene Inc. This version is the strongest balance between a positive shareholder announcement and conservative OTC disclosure language. It avoids discussing confidential contracts, military relationships, proprietary technologies, and undisclosed revenue figures while still highlighting the significance of the anticipated profitability milestone.