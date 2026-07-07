Kelley Drye Announces New Partners and Special Counsel

New York, NY, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is pleased to announce the election of five new partners – Melissa E. Byroade, Matthew Chakmakian, Dana P. Kane, Gregory C. Pruden, and David M. Reap – effective July 1, 2026. In addition, the firm has promoted Spencer Cuddy, Michael J. Kromka, Ivan F. Morales, and Andrew Wood to special counsel.

“Congratulations to our newest partners and special counsel,” said Dana B. Rosenfeld, firm managing partner. “Each of these attorneys has developed deep expertise and strong client service while at the firm. Their promotions reflect our commitment to cultivating talent from within and recognizing those who consistently deliver exceptional results for our clients while embodying the collaborative, client-first culture that defines Kelley Drye.”

The promotions span five Kelley Drye offices and a range of practice areas, reflecting the strength and depth of the firm nationwide.

Kelley Drye’s new partners are:

Melissa E. Byroade (Washington, DC – Environmental): Melissa represents state governments in expansive litigation actions across the country to address widespread contamination due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from industrial sites and other sources. She counsels multiple state Attorneys General offices seeking natural resource damages and other relief to protect the health, safety, and well-being of the public and state resources. Melissa is also representing the State of Maryland in bringing claims for costs and damages resulting from the M/V DALI’s allision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Port of Baltimore in March 2024. In addition, she has significant experience in a wide variety of complex commercial litigation and international arbitration matters, including cross-border matters, bilateral investment treaty protections, and sovereign immunity issues. Melissa is a member of the New York, District of Columbia, and Maryland bars.

Matthew Chakmakian (New Jersey – Litigation): Matt helps clients in all stages of litigation and arbitration, with a particular focus on commercial litigation and consumer class action defense. He frequently handles complex business disputes, high-exposure class actions, and government enforcement actions. Matt has guided clients through litigations arising out of mergers and acquisitions, commercial real estate deals, and complex lending agreements. He also has deep experience representing consumer-facing companies in class actions and mass arbitrations and has briefed numerous appeals in state and federal appellate courts nationwide. Matt began his career as a judicial law clerk for Associate Justice Jaynee LaVecchia of the Supreme Court of New Jersey. Matt is a member of the New York and New Jersey bars.

Dana P. Kane (New Jersey – Bankruptcy): Dana brings more than 25 years of hands-on legal and management experience to clients’ restructuring, bankruptcy, and creditors’ rights matters. She is a proven negotiator, business strategist, and listener who helps clients navigate unexpected circumstances and achieve the results they need. Dana previously served as in-house counsel for a company specializing in the purchase and sale of claims and interests in distressed situations, giving her deep experience in distressed debt and a client-focused legal and business perspective. In private practice, she represents liquidating trustees, creditors, creditors’ committees, debtors, and lenders in Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 cases. Dana is a member of the New York and New Jersey bars.

Gregory C. Pruden (New York – Litigation): Greg’s practice focuses on complex commercial disputes, government investigations, and regulatory enforcement, including False Claims Act and privacy and data security litigation. He represents public and private companies and individuals in civil disputes and proceedings involving the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and other state and federal agencies. Greg has secured DOJ and SEC declinations in multiple investigations, including matters involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and alleged securities fraud. He also advises clients on litigation avoidance, helping them meet business objectives while minimizing risk. Greg was a judicial clerk to the Honorable Lawrence E. Kahn, District Judge, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York. Greg is a member of the New York bar.

David M. Reap (New York – Environmental): Dave leverages his experience and insight to represent a wide range of government entities in high-impact litigation across the country to protect public health, safety, and the environment. His practice focuses on assisting public clients pursue claims against chemical manufacturers and polluters for injuries to natural resources and contamination of drinking water supplies, with significant experience related to PFAS and their environmental and health impacts. Dave is a former deputy attorney general with the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and has continued to represent the State of New Jersey in some of its most important environmental cases as Outside Counsel. Dave started his legal career as a law clerk in the New Jersey Superior Court, Chancery Division – General Equity Part for Judge Harriet F. Klein. He is a member of the New York and New Jersey bars.

The firm's new special counsel are:

Spencer Cuddy (New York – Real Estate): Spencer helps clients navigate the full spectrum of commercial real estate finance transactions, bringing a relationship-driven approach and deep transactional experience to every deal. He represents investment banks, insurance companies, commercial banks, and other financial institutions in the origination, structuring, and closing of mortgage loans, mezzanine financings, and other secured lending arrangements. His practice spans retail, multifamily, office, hotel, industrial, and multi-asset portfolio transactions. Spencer is valued for his responsiveness, practical insight, and ability to manage multi-layered transactions involving intercreditor arrangements, co-lending structures, and multi-property collateral packages. Spencer is a member of the New York and New Jersey bars.

Michael J. Kromka (New York – Real Estate): Michael is a trusted advisor to clients navigating complex commercial real estate deals, offering a pragmatic, business-first approach that balances legal precision with deal execution. He has broad nationwide experience in acquisitions and dispositions, joint venture structuring, leasing, sale-leasebacks, net lease transactions, and financing matters. Michael advises operators, developers, private equity firms, institutional investors, financial institutions, and commercial landlords and tenants. Clients value his ability to distill complex legal issues into clear, actionable advice and his unwavering focus on getting deals done. Michael is a member of the New York and New Jersey bars.

Ivan F. Morales (Houston – Environmental): Ivan focuses his practice on environmental litigation. He represents state and local governments, as well as private-sector clients, in complex environmental and commercial litigation. His practice focuses on securing recovery for natural resource damages, environmental contamination, and other significant economic losses, with substantial experience in cases involving PFAS contamination, AFFF-related claims, and other high-profile environmental matters. Ivan is a member of the Texas and Oregon bars.

Andrew Wood (Chicago – Intellectual Property): Andrew focuses his practice on patent litigation, including federal district court litigations and inter partes review proceedings before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He has handled patent disputes involving technologies including medical devices, microphone technology, signal processing, semiconductor devices, printing technology, manufacturing processes, GPS, and pharmaceuticals. Andrew also has experience litigating trademark and trade secret matters across multiple industries. He previously served as a patent extern to the Honorable Amy St. Eve of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Andrew is a member of the Illinois bar.

Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is a powerhouse law firm with more than 190 years of practice. With over 300 attorneys and professionals across nine offices, it offers tenacious courtroom advocacy, strategic problem solving, and savvy deal making across litigation, regulatory, trade, real estate, bankruptcy, and corporate matters. Kelley Drye represents a diverse client base, serving Fortune 500 companies, emerging businesses, and government entities across technology, finance, healthcare, defense, real estate, and manufacturing. Kelley Drye is committed to delivering practical advice, creative solutions, and exceptional value through enduring client relationships. For more information, visit www.kelleydrye.com.