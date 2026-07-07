U.S. Energy® Expands Volt Vault™ Portfolio with ElectricFish Powered Charging Solution

Wisconsin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPLETON, Wis. – July 7, 2026 – U.S. Energy®, a U.S. Venture company and a leading provider of alternative fuels and traditional energy solutions, announced the expansion of its Volt Vault™ product line with the introduction of a new ElectricFish–powered unit featuring the 400squared™ energy storage and ultra-fast charging system.

The new Volt Vault configuration integrates ElectricFish’s battery-backed charging technology into U.S. Energy’s flexible, redeployable infrastructure platform—delivering high-power EV charging without the need for extensive grid upgrades or long installation timelines.

The Volt Vault powered by ElectricFish 400squared™ system combines on-site energy storage with ultra-fast charging capabilities, enabling dual-port charging at up to 400 kW while operating from a significantly reduced grid connection. This architecture allows fleets and commercial operators to deploy fast-charging infrastructure more quickly and cost-effectively compared to traditional solutions.

“This addition to the Volt Vault product line represents a meaningful step forward in accelerating fleet electrification,” said Jerry Miller, director of business development at U.S. Energy. “By pairing our flexible deployment model with ElectricFish’s advanced energy storage and charging technology, we’re helping customers overcome infrastructure barriers and scale EV adoption with greater speed and confidence.”

Unlike conventional charging infrastructure that often requires significant utility upgrades and long development timelines, the Volt Vault powered by ElectricFish unit can be deployed quickly while delivering reliable, high-performance charging. The system’s integrated battery stores energy during off-peak periods and releases it at high power when vehicles charge, enabling ultra-fast charging even in locations with constrained electrical capacity.

In addition to fast charging, the system supports a range of energy management capabilities, including peak shaving, demand charge management, and grid-responsive operations through an AI-powered optimization platform. These features allow operators to better manage energy costs while enhancing operational resilience.

The Volt Vault powered by ElectricFish unit is designed to support a variety of applications, including commercial fueling locations, municipal installations, fleet depots, and logistics hubs. By combining mobility, scalability, and advanced energy management, this new model furthers the Volt Vault mission to enable organizations to deploy EV infrastructure where and when it is needed—without being constrained by traditional grid limitations. As demand for electrification continues to grow, Volt Vault remains a solution for enabling reliable, scalable charging infrastructure tailored to each customer’s operational needs.

For more information on supporting your electrical infrastructure with Volt Vault, contact Jerry Miller at jmiller@us-energy.com.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy®, a U.S. Venture company, delivers flexible, full-service energy solutions across traditional fuels, alternative energy, and environmental credits. Backed by 75 years of market expertise, we combine deep industry insight with a nimble, customer-first approach to keep your operations running smoothly. From supply and logistics to compliance and risk management, we help simplify energy—so you can stay focused on your business.

Learn more at www.us-energy.com

About ElectricFish

ElectricFish Energy Inc. is a San Carlos, California-based company developing an integrated EV charging platform for gas stations, convenience stores, and fleet operators. Its ecosystem includes the latest ElectricFish 400squared™ (battery-powered fast-chargers with energy storage), Reef® (CSMS), and Stargazer® (AI optimization) — backed by five issued U.S. patents. Founded in 2019, ElectricFish now delivers 400 kW charging without costly grid upgrades, enabling deployment in weeks instead of years.

Learn more at www.electricfish.co

Attachment