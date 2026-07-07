Grow Her Game soccer initiative launched by Scotts, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, Columbus Crew, Every Kid Sports and Columbus Recreation and Parks

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotts, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, the Columbus Crew, Every Kid Sports and Columbus Recreation and Parks Department today announced the launch of Grow Her Game, a transformative soccer initiative for young girls in Columbus, Ohio.

Focused on girls ages 4 to 7, Grow Her Game will foster a lifelong love for sports and outdoor play during early childhood by providing vital financial assistance to local, income-eligible families seeking to participate in Columbus Recreation and Parks Department Fall 2026 Girls Soccer League’s Tiny Tots and Pee-Wee divisions. The assistance will remove the financial barrier to participation by covering the registration fees for up to 400 girls.

In addition, donations of soccer goals, soccer socks, soccer balls and goalie gloves will benefit all girls participating in the league’s Tiny Tots and Pee-Wee divisions. The season will run from September 12 to October 17. At the conclusion of the season, the players will be invited to an exclusive soccer clinic and celebration on the pitch at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field hosted by the Columbus Crew.

Partner Perspectives

Funding, donations and support for Grow Her Game are being provided by the Scotts lawn brand, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation, the Columbus Crew, Every Kid Sports and Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. Grow Her Game complements the Scotts Keep It Real movement and its multi-year partnership with Every Kid Sports.

"Through the power of play, kids are able to develop essential character traits, leadership skills and healthy lifestyles. But for many young girls, these types of outdoor activities are out of reach," said Katherine Dickens, director of corporate responsibility and impact for ScottsMiracle-Gro. "Grow Her Game aims to change this reality by removing financial obstacles and enabling young girls to share in the benefits of a team sport within a fun, safe and natural environment."

"Making soccer more accessible has always been an important part of the Columbus Crew's mission," said Dan Lentz, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Columbus Crew. "When more kids have the opportunity to play, our communities are stronger and the future of the game is brighter. We're proud to work alongside Scotts to help more girls take their first steps onto the field."

"Supporting life through access to youth sports is our mission, and Grow Her Game is exactly the kind of initiative we're proud to be part of," said Eleana Fanaika, executive director at Every Kid Sports. “By pairing Columbus Recreation and Parks’ community infrastructure with our digital Every Kid Sports Pass application, we are expanding access to vital financial aid that gets more kids in the game."

"It’s important to give opportunities for every child to participate in sports," said Bernita A. Reese, M.S., CPRP, director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. "This partnership offers wellness through activity while introducing self-esteem and leadership."

Program & Registration Details

Age Divisions: Tiny Tots (ages 4–5) and Pee-Wees (ages 6–7).

Tiny Tots (ages 4–5) and Pee-Wees (ages 6–7). Venues & Locations: Far East, Westgate and Whetstone community centers.

Far East, Westgate and Whetstone community centers. Key Dates: Registration Deadline: Closes July 24, 2026 (or until capacity is reached). Season Kickoff: Week of September 12, 2026. End-of-Season Celebration & Clinic: October 15, 2026, at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Fall Soccer Registration: Sign up at the Girls Soccer League Registration page.

Sign up at the page. Financial Assistance: Confirm eligibility and apply at the Every Kid Sports Pass site or by scanning QR codes located at the Far East, Westgate, and Whetstone community centers.

About the Partners

Scotts

Scotts is the North American market leader in consumer lawn care products, inspiring people to spend more time outside in their yards while providing innovative solutions and educational guidance to maintain their lawns as they see fit. The brand's grass seed, lawn food and weed control products are iconic in the category. Through partnerships with nonprofits, the Scotts brand supports accessibility to field-based activities for children and advocates for the benefits of green spaces. Scotts is part of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, founded in 1868 and the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. For additional information, visit www.scotts.com .

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation

The mission of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation is to inspire, connect and cultivate a community of purpose. The Foundation is deeply rooted in helping create healthier communities, empower the next generation and preserve our planet. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that funds nonprofit entities that support its core initiatives in the form of grants, endowments and multi-year capital gifts. For more information, visit www.scottsmiraclegrofoundation.org .

The Columbus Crew

The Columbus Crew are the first club in Major League Soccer. The Crew are operated by Haslam Sports Group and the Edwards Family. The Club is one of only three teams to win three or more MLS Cups (2008, 2020 and 2023) and claimed one Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2002, MLS Supporters’ Shield titles in 2004, 2008 and 2009, the Campeones Cup in 2021 and Leagues Cup in 2024. The 2026 campaign is the Crew’s 31st in MLS as well as the Club’s fifth full season in the world-class ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Every Kid Sports

A national 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to leveling the playing field, Every Kid Sports removes financial barriers to youth sports participation through its signature program, the Every Kid Sports Pass. Learn more at everykidsports.org.

Columbus Recreation and Parks Department

Managing over 400 parks, 28 community centers, and a diverse array of recreational programs, Columbus Recreation and Parks Department connects Columbus, Ohio residents to nature, wellness and community. Learn more at ColumbusRecParks.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Matthews

Chief Communications Officer

tom.matthews@scotts.com

(937) 844-3864