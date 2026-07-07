Viamedia.ai Expands Advertising Sales Representation to 29 Additional Markets

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viamedia.ai , a next-generation ad tech company built to solve the challenges of today’s fragmented media ecosystem, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Sparklight® , a leading provider of broadband and mobile services, which serves nearly 1 million residential and business customers in 24 states.

Under the expanded agreement, Viamedia will represent local, regional, national and digital advertising sales across 29 additional Sparklight markets. The addition expands Viamedia’s exclusive video footprint by 29 DMAs and brings its combined exclusive video partnerships to nearly half of all U.S. television markets. Together with Viamedia’s national digital capabilities, advertisers gain access to scalable campaigns that combine national reach with local market precision.

“Viamedia has worked with Sparklight for many years, and we are thrilled to expand that relationship and better serve advertisers throughout these markets,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia.ai. “These households are now programmatically enabled and available across our ecosystem, giving advertisers a turnkey way to bring their campaigns to life at scale through a trusted media partner in these vital markets.”

With an existing relationship with Sparklight already in place, this transition will be turnkey for advertisers, allowing them to execute the same local, regional, national and digital ad buys through Viamedia.

“Viamedia has played an important role in the growth of our advertising business,” said Ed Butler, Senior Vice President, Sparklight Business. “Their ability to help advertisers connect with audiences across multiple platforms has delivered meaningful value to our customers. Viamedia is well-positioned to build on the strong foundation we've established, bringing expanded resources, expertise and advertising solutions to businesses across our markets.”

Sparklight® is part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 1 million residential and business customers in 24 states.

About Viamedia.ai

Viamedia.ai combines trusted local television expertise with AI-powered digital innovation to deliver unified omnichannel advertising solutions. The platform enables brands and agencies to plan, activate and measure campaigns across linear TV, connected TV and digital channels through a single, intelligent interface.

For more information, visit www.Viamedia.ai .

Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for Viamedia.ai

Rich Cherecwich

rich@broadsheetcomms.com