Themes ETFs Strikes First Again: SK Hynix ETFs Begin Trading as AI's Biggest IPO Hits the Market

GREENWICH, Conn., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is almost over.

As SK Hynix prepares to make its highly anticipated public market debut, Leverage Shares by Themes announces that the Leverage Shares 2x Long SK Hynix Daily ETF (Ticker: SKHX) and the Leverage Shares 1x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (Ticker: SKHZ) will begin trading on Cboe on July 13.

The Trade Is On

SK Hynix isn't just another IPO. As the world's leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) powering advanced AI chips, it has become one of the defining companies of the AI infrastructure buildout. Now, investors can trade that story from the opening bell. Whether the view is that SK Hynix continues its momentum or faces a post-IPO reality check, SKHX and SKHZ give active traders efficient tools to express either conviction.

Two Funds. Every Angle.

SKHX seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to 200% (2x) of the daily performance of SK Hynix common stock.

SKHZ seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, corresponding to -100% (-1x) of the daily performance of SK Hynix common stock.

A Leading Track Record

This isn't Leverage Shares by Themes' first rodeo around a landmark IPO. When SpaceX went public, the firm launched the Leverage Shares 2X Long SpaceX Daily ETF (SPCH) and the Leverage Shares 2X Short SpaceX Daily ETF (SSPC) and the market responded emphatically. SPCH and SSPC combined for more than $500 million in first-day trading volume, with SPCH alone standing as the most actively traded leveraged SpaceX product on the market that day. It was the strongest ETF debut the industry has ever seen.

That track record — being early, being liquid, and doing it at a competitive price — is exactly what Leverage Shares by Themes is bringing to SK Hynix.

Industry-Low Fees. No Compromises.

Both funds will carry a 0.75% management fee, among the lowest in the single-stock leveraged ETF category: the same investor-friendly pricing that powered the firm's SpaceX launch.

"The debut of SK Hynix marks one of the biggest moments in AI investing this year," said Jose C. Gonzalez Navarro, CEO and Co-Founder of Themes ETFs. "We saw with SPCH and SSPC what happens when traders are given immediate, transparent access to a landmark listing at a fair price: they show up. When companies like SK Hynix come to market, investors shouldn't have to wait for the right tools. SKHX and SKHZ give traders that same immediate, transparent access to one of the most important AI stories in the market — long or short — and they do it at a fee that respects the investor."

The launch reinforces Themes ETFs' commitment to bringing innovative trading products to market when investor demand is highest, delivering timely, cost-efficient strategies for sophisticated investors and active traders.

About Themes ETFs

Themes ETFs is a provider of thematic and single-stock leveraged ETFs, focused on delivering innovative, cost-efficient investment tools that allow investors to access the companies and trends shaping the future. Through its Leverage Shares platform, Themes ETFs offers daily leveraged and inverse ETF strategies designed for sophisticated investors and active traders.

For more information, visit www.themesetfs.com and www.leverageshares.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Arielle Shternfeld

Director of Communications, Themes ETFs

ashternfeld@themesetfs.com

INVESTMENT INVOLVES SIGNIFICANT RISK. Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund.

An investor should carefully consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about Themes ETFs. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus call 886-584-3637. A Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Newly launched Funds have risks associated with a limited operating history.

Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day's return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% (for 2x) or -100% (for -1x) of the return of the underlying stock over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the underlying stock performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the underlying stock’s volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the underlying stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2x, -1x) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the underlying stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment for all leveraged funds (2x, -1x). For the 2x fund if the price of the underlying stock falls by more than 50% (for 2x) one trading day, an investor could lose the full principal value of their investment.

Under the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Adviser and the Trust, on behalf of the Fund (the “Investment Advisory Agreement”), the Adviser has agreed to pay all expenses of the Fund, except for the fee paid to the Adviser pursuant to the Investment Advisory Agreement, interest charges on any borrowings, taxes, brokerage commissions and other expenses incurred in placing orders for the purchase and sale of securities and other investment instruments, acquired fund fees and expenses, accrued deferred tax liability, extraordinary expenses, and distribution (12b-1) fees and expenses.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

INVESTMENT RISKS: Investing in the Funds involves a high degree of risk. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Funds.

Investment in leveraged products may be subject to higher volatility. Fund does not directly invest in the underlying stock. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Fund concentrating its investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps is subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Fund include effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Inverse Risk, Market Risk, Counterparty Risk, Rebalancing Risk, IntraDay Investment Risk, Daily Index Correlation Risk, Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and risks specific to the securities of the Underlying Stock and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if SK Hynix has flat performance, and it is possible that the Funds will lose money even if SK Hynix performance increases or decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of SK Hynix rises or falls by more than 50% in one trading day.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn’t available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer (NBBO) as of the time the ETF calculates current NAV per share, and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses, or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203). ALPS is not affiliated with any mentioned entity. Client brokerage services not offered by ALPS. Please see third party site for more information about any mentioned services. Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc, Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities. Themes Management Company LLC and Leverage Shares are affiliates that are under common control. Themes Management Company and Leverage Shares have entered into a licensing agreement in which Leverage Shares licenses the trademark LEVERAGE SHARES to Themes Management Company LLC for use in financial services in the United States.