Redwood Services Invests in the Team and Culture Behind Tulsa's Hendrick Heat, Air & Plumbing



Chris Sundin, Shayne Mehringer, David Katz, Raj Midha, Richard Lewis, John Tori, Justin and Shelby Hendrick, John Conway, Mary Michaels, Diane Waymon, Matt Everitt, Shaun Hardick

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), a leading national platform in the essential home services sector, today announced its partnership with Hendrick Heat, Air & Plumbing ("Hendrick"), a leading residential HVAC and plumbing provider based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Founded in 2020 by Justin and Shelby Hendrick and John and Tori Snyder, Hendrick has grown into one of the fastest-growing home service brands in Oklahoma. The company serves more than 25,000 customers across the greater Tulsa area, employs over 90 full-time teammates, and has built a reputation for exceptional customer service.

“We have spent the last six years proving what this team is capable of, and partnering with Redwood gives us the resources and support to take that to the next level," said Justin Hendrick, Co-Founder of Hendrick. "Our focus has always been on taking care of our customers, helping our people grow their careers and giving back to our community, and Redwood shares those same values.”

Since its founding, Hendrick has achieved significant and consistent revenue growth year over year, a testament to the strength of the team and the dedication to customers. Justin Hendrick will continue leading the company’s day-to-day operations following the close of the transaction, preserving the local leadership and culture that have been central to Hendrick’s success.

“Hendrick has built exactly the kind of business we look for in a Partner Company, a team that shows up for its customers and each other every single day, and a culture that takes real pride in the work,” said Richard Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Redwood Services. “Hendrick has built something remarkable in Tulsa, and we are proud to stand behind Justin and the team as they write the next chapter.”

The transaction marks Redwood’s first investment in Oklahoma, bringing Hendrick into a network of more than 20 elite essential home services Partner Companies. Clew Partners served as buy-side advisor to Redwood.

To learn more about the Redwood partnership model, visit www.redwoodservices.com .

About Redwood Services

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Memphis, Redwood Services is a nationwide people-focused platform dedicated to empowering elite contractors in the essential home services industry. Redwood provides world-class resources, coaching, and strategic partnerships to leading companies across the United States, enabling its Partners to deliver exceptional HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to residential customers. Redwood’s mission is to unleash the full potential of its Partners, supporting them in providing high-quality service and building lasting relationships with customers. For more information, visit www.redwoodservices.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b709be63-7920-496e-ae7c-5d0e5d20c9b3