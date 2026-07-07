REalloys and JS Link Sign Non-Binding Strategic Letter of Intent to Develop a Fully Integrated North American Rare Earth Magnet Platform

EUCLID, Ohio, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY) (“REalloys” or the “Company”), a North American integrated rare earth platform company, and JS Link Inc. (KOSDAQ: 127120) (“JS Link”), a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced permanent magnets, today announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to evaluate a strategic partnership to develop an integrated North American rare earth magnet manufacturing platform.

Under the non-binding LOI, the companies intend to evaluate opportunities to combine REalloys' North American rare earth supply chain, processing, heavy rare earth metallization, government and defense relationships, commercialization capabilities and capital markets expertise with JS Link's permanent magnet manufacturing technology, operational expertise and global manufacturing platform.

The parties intend to explore the development of one of the first fully integrated non-Chinese rare earth supply chains spanning feedstock, separation, metallization and permanent magnet manufacturing capable of serving the rapidly growing demand from the U.S. defense industrial base, aerospace, automotive, robotics, artificial intelligence infrastructure, energy and other strategic industries. The companies also intend to evaluate opportunities related to manufacturing, commercialization, government-supported financing programs, strategic customer relationships and long-term growth initiatives.

The Company believes the proposed collaboration represents the next phase of REalloys' strategy to build a fully integrated North American rare earth platform. Over the past several months, the Company has announced several significant strategic milestones, including its partnership with the United States Army under the Army Strategic Capital Initiatives program to evaluate the development and operation of rare earth processing facilities at the Tooele Army Depot in Utah, the initiation of qualification efforts for defense-grade heavy rare earth materials to support implementation of the January 1, 2027 DFARS 252.225-7052 sourcing requirements, and the completion of a $100 million private placement to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and accelerate execution of its North American growth strategy.

These milestones build upon REalloys' ownership of the Hoidas Lake rare earth project in Saskatchewan, its strategic partnership with the Saskatchewan Research Council, the acquisition of PMT Critical Metals, the development of commercial-scale heavy rare earth metallization capabilities, and the Company's expanding portfolio of global rare earth feedstock agreements. Collectively, these milestones establish the upstream and midstream foundation of REalloys' integrated North American rare earth strategy. The Company believes that the proposed collaboration with JS Link represents the next step by extending that platform into large-scale permanent magnet manufacturing.

JS Link has emerged as one of the leading non-Chinese permanent magnet manufacturers through the commercialization of its manufacturing operations in Korea and expansion plans in Malaysia and the United States. JS Link is developing a global permanent magnet manufacturing platform focused on supplying automotive, industrial, electronics, energy, aerospace, defense and other strategic markets while strengthening resilient non-Chinese supply chains.

Lipi Sternheim, Chief Executive Officer of REalloys, commented, “Over the past year, REalloys has systematically assembled one of North America's most comprehensive rare earth platforms - from feedstock and processing to heavy rare earth metallization, government partnerships and strategic financing. We believe the logical next step is to extend that platform into permanent magnet manufacturing. JS Link has built an impressive magnet manufacturing business with ambitious global expansion plans, and we believe our complementary capabilities create a compelling opportunity to establish one of the few fully integrated non-Chinese rare earth magnet supply chains capable of supporting the rapidly growing needs of defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, robotics, AI infrastructure and other strategic industries.”

Jun Young Lee, Chief Executive Officer of JS Link, commented, “JS Link has been executing a long-term strategy to establish a globally competitive permanent magnet manufacturing platform across Korea, Malaysia and the United States. REalloys has assembled an impressive upstream rare earth platform with significant processing, metallization, government and commercialization capabilities. We believe this strategic partnership has the potential to accelerate development of resilient permanent magnet supply chains outside China while creating significant long-term value for both companies and their shareholders.”

As part of the collaboration, the companies also intend to evaluate opportunities to pursue U.S. government financing programs, strategic industrial partnerships and future public capital markets initiatives that could support long-term expansion of the proposed platform. The parties believe a successful collaboration has the potential to create one of the world's leading non-Chinese rare earth magnet companies and serve as the foundation for a publicly traded North American magnet platform supporting long-term growth, strategic acquisitions, and global expansion.

The LOI is non-binding and provides a framework for the parties to conduct due diligence and negotiate potential definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that any transaction contemplated by the non-binding LOI will be completed.

About REalloys

REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY) is a U.S.-based rare earth materials company executing a mine-to-magnet strategy across upstream feedstock, midstream separation and metallization, and downstream magnet manufacturing. REalloys is focused on delivering qualified, allied-nation rare earth metals and alloys including dysprosium, terbium, and neodymium to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Energy, NASA, the U.S. Defense Industrial Base, and the broader U.S. Organic Industrial Base.

For more information, please visit www.REalloys.com or email InvestInAmerica@REalloys.com.

About JS Link

JS Link Inc. (KOSDAQ: 127120) is a South Korea-based permanent magnet manufacturer developing advanced rare earth magnet technologies and global manufacturing capacity across Korea, Malaysia and the United States. The company is focused on establishing one of the world's leading non-Chinese permanent magnet manufacturing platforms serving automotive, industrial, energy, aerospace, defense and strategic technology markets.

For more information, please visit https://en.jslink.co.kr/magnet

Safe Harbor Statement and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed strategic partnership between REalloys and JS Link; the potential formation of a joint venture or other strategic transaction; the execution of definitive agreements; future manufacturing capacity; commercialization plans; government funding opportunities; anticipated production timelines; future supply arrangements; capital markets initiatives, including potential public listings; financing opportunities; customer demand; and the anticipated benefits of the proposed collaboration.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the parties' ability to successfully complete due diligence and negotiate definitive agreements; the ability to obtain required regulatory, governmental, board, and shareholder approvals; the availability of financing and government support; changes in market conditions; fluctuations in rare earth prices and demand; supply chain disruptions; construction and commissioning risks; technological, operational, and commercial challenges; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and other risks described from time to time in REalloys' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings.

The Letter of Intent referenced in this press release is non-binding and is intended solely as a framework for further discussions. There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into definitive agreements or that any transaction contemplated by the Letter of Intent will be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, REalloys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Disclosure Information

REalloys uses and intends to continue using its investor website at www.realloys.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Investors should monitor this site, along with the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.