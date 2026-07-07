Webflow Appoints Ben Haefele as Chief Product Officer, Kieran Boyle as SVP of AI Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webflow today announced the appointment of Ben Haefele to Chief Product Officer, and the hire of Kieran Boyle as the company’s first Senior Vice President of AI Transformation. The moves come as the company continues to build the agentic web marketing platform for enterprise teams, helping companies create, manage, and optimize digital experiences at scale.

Together, Haefele and Boyle bring deep expertise in product development and operational transformation, reinforcing Webflow’s leadership team as the company advances its vision in helping brands navigate the future of the web.

Haefele brings more than 15 years of experience leading teams across product, engineering, and design, joining Webflow in 2022 to help lead the company’s transformation into a multi-product enterprise platform, before stepping into the Chief Product Officer role. He will oversee Webflow’s product and design teams as it pairs AI with the craft, control, and trust that enterprise marketing teams need to build trusted brand experiences and drive compounding growth.

As Webflow’s first Senior Vice President of AI Transformation, Boyle will lead the company’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered workflows and operating practices across the business. He brings over 20 years of product, engineering, and operations experience from companies including Yahoo, Flurry, Tapjoy, Distill, and Opensense, scaling teams through periods of rapid growth while strengthening the technical and operational foundations needed to turn strategies into execution. In this new role, Boyle will help scale learnings from Webflow’s AI transformation efforts across the organization, advancing the company’s goal of becoming more AI-native.

“Ben and Kieran bring the kind of leadership that will be critical as we enter Webflow’s next chapter,” said Linda Tong, CEO of Webflow. “Ben has helped shape Webflow's most important product decisions over the past few years, and Kieran’s deep experience turning ambitious ideas into durable systems is invaluable as our team becomes increasingly AI-native. Together they will help transform the way our customers build for the future of the web, and how we do our own work internally.”

About Webflow

Webflow is the agentic web marketing platform that empowers teams to build, manage, and optimize websites and web apps with the speed, scale, and intelligence that today's brands demand. With a visual, composable CMS at its core and native AI for creation, personalization, and performance, Webflow brings marketers, designers, and developers together in one connected system. More than 300,000 companies and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners use Webflow to deliver fast, flexible, and high-performing brand experiences at scale.