Agentic Analytics Drives Quantum Metric to Record Growth and Largest Customer Commitment in Company History

MONUMENT, Colo., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Metric , the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise, today announced the close of its strongest first half in company history, driven by the launch and rapid enterprise adoption of Felix Agentic. As demand for agentic analytics grows, the company saw ARR growth for H1 2026 that nearly tripled its growth for the same period in 2025.

The results reflect growing enterprise demand for agentic analytics platforms and highlight how Felix Agentic has differentiated itself through its real-time observability, powered by a data foundation 2,700 times richer than traditional analytics. Quantum Metric has now delivered three consecutive quarters of record growth, fueled by larger enterprise commitments, multi-year platform standardizations, and early commercial traction from Felix Agentic. This combination of accelerating growth and a sustainable profitability positions the company for continued momentum through the end of 2026 and into 2027.



"Enterprises today only see real value from agentic analytics tools if they have the right data and context," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. "Felix Agentic delivers the deepest understanding of customers today, capturing unique context on what is happening within the mobile and web experience. While other enterprise SaaS providers contract and consolidate, Quantum Metric is seeing investments in the most expansive and longest-term customer partnerships ever. This signals we have the attention of global enterprises and are the trusted platform to standardize agentic analytics across the enterprise."

Landmark Deals and Customer Growth

Introduced with early access in late 2025, Felix Agentic quickly established itself as a leading agentic analytics platform, with brands finding improvements in time-to-insight and a significant reduction in the time spent troubleshooting digital experiences. Quantum Metric’s unmatched depth and fidelity of platform data has shifted customer partners toward longer-term commitments. Most recently, the company secured its largest customer partnership in its history, a five-year expansion with a Fortune 100 insurer and a rollout to more than 2,000 users.

The agreement reflects a broader trend where leading enterprises are moving beyond point solutions and standardizing on Quantum Metric as the real-time behavioral data layer across the organization. With the introduction of Felix Agentic, Quantum Metric has also seen accelerated growth for use cases and teams outside of traditional digital departments, including contact center, employee apps, and XOC/VOC teams, with each now driving a growing share of new users.

"Managers want data fast, but sometimes you don't want to interrupt your analytics team," said Oscar Riolobos, Director B2C at Air Europa. "Felix Agentic gives us exactly what we need to get answers quickly. If I arrive Monday morning and see customer complaints about our Android app, I can just ask Felix directly. That question used to involve pulling an analyst off another initiative. Now I have the answer in seconds. We have also set up Background Agents to automatically monitor our most critical digital flows and send reports directly to me and our key managers. With this, Felix surfaces the answer before we even know to ask."

What Is Felix?

Felix comprises Quantum Metric’s AI-powered solutions for immediate customer understanding, including agentic analytics capabilities and session summarization. Felix Agentic, Quantum Metric's agentic analytics platform, continuously monitors every digital customer experience across web and mobile via background agents, detects anomalies in real time, identifies root cause, and quantifies the revenue impact. Organizations can ask questions in natural language or build Background Agents to automatically detect and analyze customer experience issues before they become costly business problems.

Unlike AI tools that generate analysis from general-purpose models, Felix Agentic operates on a complete, real-time stream of behavioral data captured natively by Quantum Metric's platform, making every answer traceable, auditable, and grounded in what actually happened. This distinction matters: most AI analytics tools are built on top of sampled or manually tagged data pipelines. Quantum Metric spent a decade building a complete, tagless capture layer first, and Felix Agentic's accuracy is a direct result of that foundation. In an era when AI tools proliferate faster than their underlying data quality, Quantum Metric's capture-first architecture is what makes Felix Agentic's answers trustworthy enough to act on, and the most reliable for global enterprises.

What’s Next: Quantum Metric’s 2026 Summer Launch

Quantum Metric will continue expanding its leadership in agentic analytics in 2026. The next evolution of Felix Agentic will be shared as part of its 2026 Summer Launch, alongside new capabilities that deepen agentic automation, expand digital visibility, and bring Felix into the tools enterprise teams already use every day. The product team will discuss these updates in a live virtual event on July 16. For more information on the summer launch and to register for the event, visit: https://www.quantummetric.com/events/2026-summer-product-launch

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise. The company provides the industry's most complete digital experience data, helping enterprises understand why customer behavior changes and act with the required speed and confidence for today’s digital demands. Combining the industry’s richest, most actionable data set with agentic AI, Quantum Metric delivers a simple, contextual understanding of customer behavior, technical signals, and impact as it relates to unique business goals. Global enterprises rely on Quantum Metric with the company supporting billions of digital interactions each month and reflecting insights from roughly half of the world’s internet users. For more information, visit www.quantummetric.com .

Media Contact:

Walker Sands, for Quantum Metric

quantummetric-pr@walkersands.com