IDC Launches IDC Quanta™ to Close the Gap Between Tech Intelligence and Enterprise Execution

BOSTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, IDC launched IDC Quanta™ to close the gap between tech intelligence and enterprise execution, automatically delivering structured, sourced, and defensible intelligence inside the tools where work actually gets done.

IDC Quanta is an intelligence platform that embeds IDC's proprietary research, analyst findings, and data right in the workflow applications where critical context lives and users spend their time — including email and Anthropic’s Claude AI, with more integrations on the roadmap. When a technology investment, a board presentation, or a competitive deal needs to be defensible, IDC Quanta delivers a sourced answer traceable to IDC's 60+ years of research and 15B+ proprietary quantitative data points.

“The ability to ask a question and get an insight backed by specific, referenceable research is really the key to the tool,” said Eric Walk, VP of AI and Data Platform Services, Perficient, a beta customer of IDC Quanta. “It's become another tool in my tool belt that my main workbench — the one I work from every day — can make calls out to and return better research and better information to power what I'm doing."

With AI becoming an increasingly prominent part of everyday enterprise operations, addressing this need can’t be delayed any longer. IDC built IDC Quanta to be the trusted solution that enterprise IT leaders turn to: an independent, sourced intelligence layer on which organizations can streamline work and accelerate outcomes, in the same way they rely on a data warehouse or an identity provider.

"IDC Quanta is the technology intelligence fabric of the AI-enabled enterprise," said Lorenzo Larini, Chief Executive Officer of IDC. "It embeds IDC's proprietary data and expert analysis directly into the workflows where work gets done. Intelligence doesn't sit in a portal waiting to be searched anymore. It moves with the work, securely pairing verified and traceable insights with each user's own context, to shape faster, sharper outcomes leaders can stand behind."

How IDC Quanta is Built Differently

IDC Quanta is designed around five core design principles.

Embedded : The IDC Quanta user experience exists within the tools people use every day, like email, Claude, custom AI tools and workflows, and more.

: The IDC Quanta user experience exists within the tools people use every day, like email, Claude, custom AI tools and workflows, and more. Contextual : IDC Quanta pairs IDC intelligence with a customer's own data and history. It allows customers to upload content, data, and context to be synthesized and harmonized alongside IDC’s verified insights, supporting more personalized, relevant responses, and an integrated view of data.

: IDC Quanta pairs IDC intelligence with a customer's own data and history. It allows customers to upload content, data, and context to be synthesized and harmonized alongside IDC’s verified insights, supporting more personalized, relevant responses, and an integrated view of data. Secure : Every document uploaded stays in a private workspace with AES-256 encryption, SOC 2 certification, 90-day automatic deletion, and zero model training on customer data. Customers’ confidential content stays fully protected.

: Every document uploaded stays in a private workspace with AES-256 encryption, SOC 2 certification, 90-day automatic deletion, and zero model training on customer data. Customers’ confidential content stays fully protected. Aware and Proactive : IDC Quanta is informed by anonymized peer and client signals, and scheduled prompts proactively deliver intelligence on users’ schedules without requiring them to ask for it.

: IDC Quanta is informed by anonymized peer and client signals, and scheduled prompts proactively deliver intelligence on users’ schedules without requiring them to ask for it. Rigorous: Every response is verified against IDC’s proprietary data through a multi-agent system to validate qualitative research before responding. IDC Quanta leverages 15B data points to validate responses. Once responses are formulated, it is easy to understand how responses were generated with an expandable reasoning panel and full traceability. Citations identify the sources of insights, providing users with confidence in each response.



In a market flooded with AI-generated content, traceability and reliable data and market-standard taxonomies are crucial. IDC Quanta ensures that users can stand by their work with confidence and conviction.

More Intelligence for Every Dollar you Invest

Alongside IDC Quanta, IDC is launching a simplified and optimized subscription model that consolidates hundreds of intelligence offerings into new bundles aligned to technology markets and industries. Subscribers can now rely on an integrated and flexible package that delivers more value with a mix of:

research

data

IDC Quanta access

analyst access

access to select global conferences



With access to a greater breadth of IDC intelligence, IDC Quanta puts that intelligence to work. Embedded in the tools customers already use and built for the pace of the AI economy, teams can now move faster and drive stronger outcomes across product strategy, go-to-market execution, strategic IT planning, and more.

Available Now

Shaped through testing and feedback from more than 175 beta customers, IDC Quanta is widely available now. Visit www.idc.com/quanta to learn more or request a demonstration.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the technology intelligence layer of the AI economy. A global leader in research and data for more than 60 years, IDC’s expert analysts, proprietary datasets, and rigorous methodologies are trusted by business and IT leaders to guide critical business strategies and IT investments. Today, that intelligence is built into the tools and workflows where work gets done with IDC Quanta, making work sharper, teams faster, and businesses harder to beat.

Visit www.idc.com, subscribe to the IDC blog, or follow IDC on X and LinkedIn for the latest industry insights.

Press Contacts

IDC Media Relations | press@idc.com

Codeword for IDC | idc@codewordagency.com

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