DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) Investors to Contact the Firm Before July 14, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who sold ChampionX common stock during the period from February 29, 2024 through April 1, 2024 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who sold ChampionX common stock during the Class Period may, no later than July 14, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Prior to its acquisition by SLB in July 2025, ChampionX, headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, was a provider of chemistry solutions and technologies serving the global oil and gas sector.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, ChampionX purchased Company shares at artificially depressed prices due to material non-public information. Specifically, defendants allegedly failed to disclose that: (i) ChampionX had received an unsolicited, non-public acquisition offer from SLB; (ii) ChampionX had an obligation to either disclose the offer or abstain from repurchasing its shares; and (iii) while those offers were on the table and unknown to the investing public, ChampionX was repurchasing its common stock at market prices significantly below the prices offered by SLB.

On February 29, 2024, ChampionX received an unsolicited, non-public offer from SLB to acquire all outstanding shares at $36.70 per share. On March 7, 2024, SLB raised its offer to $37.80 per share. During the Class Period, ChampionX’s average stock price was $33.32 per share — significantly below the undisclosed offer prices.

On April 2, 2024, during pre-market hours, ChampionX disclosed the merger with SLB. The merger eventually closed on July 16, 2025, with SLB acquiring ChampionX for $40.58 per share.

If you are a ChampionX investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267) 764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com