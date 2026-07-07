Highway Becomes Exclusive Reseller of Bluewire’s Broker Package

DALLAS, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway , the leading provider of Carrier Identity® solutions, today announced an exclusive reseller partnership with Bluewire to bring advanced carrier risk intelligence to freight brokers through the Highway platform.

Through Highway’s exclusive Bluewire Broker Package, brokers can access three report types for carrier vetting, network benchmarking, and risk intelligence.

The package includes the Severity Risk Snapshot, which helps brokers evaluate a single carrier before onboarding or tendering a load; the Benchmark Report, which helps brokers analyze carrier network health and monitor risk trends over time; and the Risk Intelligence Report, which supports pre-qualification, prospecting, and fraud detection workflows, including indicators tied to identity fraud, re-registration schemes, and false credentialing.

The reports translate carrier data into structured intelligence brokers can use across onboarding, qualification, network monitoring, and fraud detection.

Powered by Bluewire's proprietary GAP Score, the Bluewire Broker Package is built on more than 652,000 carrier evaluations, 47 consecutive monthly releases, and nine severity score categories, adding carrier risk intelligence alongside Highway's identity verification, authorization, and compliance capabilities.

As freight brokers face increasing expectations around carrier qualification, risk management, and operational oversight, many are seeking broader visibility into the factors that influence carrier risk. Together, Highway and Bluewire give brokers a more complete view of every carrier relationship.

“The market does not need more disconnected point solutions,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway. “Brokers need a standard they can apply at the transaction level. One that helps them know who they are working with, whether that carrier is authorized, and what risk factors should be considered before a load is booked. Highway establishes the identity layer. Bluewire adds additional carrier risk visibility. Together, we are helping brokers make carrier qualification more consistent, more informed, and more defensible.”

“Bluewire helps brokers better understand potential risk factors associated with carrier relationships,” said Steve Bryan, CEO of Bluewire. “By partnering with Highway, we are making those insights available through a platform brokers already trust to support carrier qualification, compliance, and operational decision-making.”

As part of the launch, Highway users can access the Bluewire Broker Package directly in the Highway platform.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com.

About Bluewire

Bluewire is a carrier risk intelligence platform for the commercial trucking industry.

The company provides the standard for measuring carrier severity risk for the industry by transforming publicly available transportation, safety, compliance, insurance, and operational data into standardized carrier risk intelligence that help organizations make more informed carrier qualification, underwriting, and operational decisions.

Bluewire's platform includes the GAP Score™, advanced analytics, benchmarking, and risk intelligence that provide deeper visibility into carrier severity risk.

Bluewire's mission is simple: Safer Roads. Period.

Media Contact

Highway

Jessie Thomas

Vice President of Marketing

jessie@highway.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3eb85e92-91be-40bf-a6fb-ba3fe54791c6