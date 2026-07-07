Peak Power Brings 3.6 MW Battery Energy Storage Project Online at Vuteq Canada’s Woodstock Manufacturing Facility

WOODSTOCK, Ontario, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Power, a leading battery energy storage development and software company announced the commercial operation of a 3.6 MW / 7.2 MWh lithium-ion battery energy storage system at Vuteq Canada’s manufacturing facility in Woodstock, Ontario.

Owned and financed by Madison Energy Infrastructure and operated by Peak Power, the system enables Vuteq Canada to reduce peak electricity costs, participate in demand response programs, and support grid reliability during periods of system stress.

The project also included the installation of six Level 2 electric vehicle chargers at the Woodstock facility through Canada’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, expanding access to workplace charging for employees and visitors while supporting broader transportation electrification.

The project comes online as Vuteq Canada expands its Woodstock operations with nearly $40 million in capital investment, supported by $5 million in provincial funding, and plans to create 145 new jobs in the region. The facility expansion includes new injection molding machines, collaborative robotics, and AI-enabled manufacturing systems. The battery energy storage system and EV charging infrastructure were integrated alongside this growth to help ensure increased electrification and automation are paired with optimized energy management from day one of expanded operations.

“As industrial facilities electrify, automate, and scale, energy flexibility is becoming a competitive advantage for large industrial operators,” said Derek Lim Soo, CEO, Peak Power. “This project shows how large manufacturers can reduce exposure to peak-driven electricity costs while contributing to a more reliable and resilient grid.”

The system will offset up to 3.6 MW of grid demand during critical peak periods. In Ontario, these periods can drive higher system costs and increased reliance on marginal generation resources. By shifting load away from peak hours and providing flexible capacity, the project is expected to help Vuteq Canada reduce its exposure to Global Adjustment charges, participate in demand response programs, and pursue energy arbitrage opportunities.

Upgrades to on-site electrical infrastructure were completed to support the system’s interconnection, including the addition of two new switchgear bays. The battery will be optimized in real time by Peak Power’s energy management platform, which leverages advanced forecasting and market intelligence to reduce peak demand contribution, respond to market signals, and support system reliability during high-stress periods.

"Madison Energy Infrastructure is proud to bring this project online and support Vuteq's growth alongside Peak Power," said Cameron Bard, Chief Revenue Officer at Madison Energy Infrastructure. "We're committed to serving as their long-term partner to unlock new value, helping them manage costs, strengthen the grid, and modernize the way they use energy."

The project reflects a broader shift in the electricity sector, where large commercial and industrial facilities are moving from passive energy consumers to active participants in electricity markets. As industrial electrification, automation, and AI-enabled manufacturing increase electricity demand, flexible assets like battery storage can help manage cost volatility, reduce peak demand, and support local grid stability.

By reducing grid consumption during peak demand hours, when higher-emitting generation resources are more likely to be dispatched, the system is expected to contribute to avoided marginal emissions over time.

About Peak Power

Peak Power delivers end-to-end battery storage development and energy optimization solutions powered by industry-leading peak forecasting and energy market intelligence. Working across North America, Peak Power helps large energy users cut electricity costs, unlock new revenue streams, and pursue sustainability goals.

Website: https://www.peakpowerenergy.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peak-power

About Vuteq Canada

Vuteq Canada is an automotive manufacturing company based in Woodstock, Ontario, supplying interior products and assemblies for the automotive sector. Its operations include advanced manufacturing processes such as injection molding, thermoforming, vacuum forming, and related assembly capabilities.

About Madison Energy Infrastructure

Madison Energy Infrastructure is on a mission to modernize energy for industry and communities, where it matters most. Madison’s growing ecosystem and robust portfolio bolstered by the strength of EQT and our globally renowned capital partners. With a proven track record of successfully executing hundreds of projects, we are unwaveringly focused on exceeding expectations and achieving meaningful results for our partners and customers. Learn more at madisonei.com