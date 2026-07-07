Connext Global on Pace for Strongest Financial Year in Company History

HONOLULU, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connext Global, a leading provider of co-managed remote staffing and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, today reported results for the first half of 2026 that put it on pace for the strongest financial year in its 12-year history.

First half highlights include:

15% revenue growth year to date .

. 80 new clients won across healthcare, construction, legal, real estate, accounting and technology, spanning more than 15 states.

across healthcare, construction, legal, real estate, accounting and technology, spanning more than 15 states. Headcount up from 2,300 to 2,620 in under six months, with a target of 3,200 by year-end – one of the largest hiring pushes in company history.

in under six months, with a target of 3,200 by year-end – one of the largest hiring pushes in company history. A fourth Philippine delivery site in Cebu City , opened in April, expanding offshore capacity and giving clients greater geographic resilience through its multi-site delivery model.

, opened in April, expanding offshore capacity and giving clients greater geographic resilience through its multi-site delivery model. Three senior Hawaii hires, including Jonathan Ho as VP of Finance, Kevin Thai as VP of Strategy and Operations, and James Tagalog as AI and Automation Lead, deepen local leadership and strengthen next generation capabilities.





“Demand for flexible, high-quality offshore teams has held strong through the first half, and clients increasingly want delivery that can scale without single-site risk,” said Tim Mobley, President of Connext Global. “Opening Cebu and deepening our leadership bench in Hawaii were deliberate moves to support that. We are building the capacity now to take on larger engagements through the rest of the year.”

Connext’s growth was matched by continued recognition for its workplace culture. The company ranked #4 among the Best Workplaces for Women in Colombia by Great Place to Work in March and was named among the Philippines’ Best Workplaces in IT-BPM 2026 in June. Connext holds active Great Place to Work certification across multiple countries, valid through October 2026.

The company also extended its community investment in April through a partnership with Ayala Foundation and Malaya Foundation to expand digital education access in underserved schools across the Philippines.

Connext plans to continue hiring toward its year-end headcount target, deepen partnerships with larger organizations and invest in AI and automation capabilities that support higher-volume work as clients scale.

Businesses looking to scale without adding local headcount can schedule a free assessment to explore Connext’s co-managed staffing and EOR solutions by visiting connextglobal.com/contact.

About Connext Global Solutions

Connext Global Solutions delivers scalable, customized outsourcing solutions to help businesses grow faster and operate more efficiently. With deep expertise in healthcare, finance, and back-office operations, Connext builds high-performance teams that combine technical skill with a commitment to client success. Headquartered in Honolulu, Connext is dedicated to creating long-term value for clients, employees, and communities alike. Discover how Connext Global Solutions can help your business scale efficiently with customized offshore support teams. Contact us to schedule a free assessment of your business needs, explore our transparent pricing options, and learn how Connext can help you scale efficiently.

Media Contact

Idea Grove on behalf of Connext Global

connextglobal@ideagrove.com