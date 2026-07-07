Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Enters into Supply Contract of Non-China, Critical Rare Earth Metals in its Ongoing Magnet Production Operations

Contract with Senri Trading Co., Ltd. for Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr) Metal, essential for the manufacture of high-performance, permanent magnets critical to electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, robotics, defense, and aerospace applications

Builds on EM&T’s 18+ years of commercial-scale rare earth processing and magnet-making capabilities

MIAMI, FL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (“EM&T” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EMAT), a U.S.-based critical materials and advanced manufacturing company, including rare earth permanent magnets, battery materials, and related critical technologies today announced it has executed an agreement with Senri Trading Co., Ltd. (“Senri”) to purchase bulk quantities of NdPr metal from SRE Vietnam (“SRE”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokai Trading Co., Ltd. (“Tokai”) in Japan. Obtained entirely from a non-China source, NdPr metal is essential in EM&T’s increase of magnet production to approximately 10,000 tons per annum of rare earth magnets this year.

Tokai has been operating as a specialized trading company for rare earths and rare metals since its founding in 1981 and began investing in its wholly owned Vietnamese subsidiary, SRE, in 2008. As of January 2025, SRE began tripling its rare earth processing capacity of mid-stream materials to 3,929 metric tons per annum.

"Now, with the combination of our increased capacity to 10,000 metric tons per annum of rare earth magnets this year, Evolution has executed an additional step for fulfilling production at 100%. The contracts with ULVAC and Senri, by way of SRE and Tokai, are representative of decades of planning by the Firms. Evolution is one of the only integrated, commercial-scale, variable input and output, mid-and-down-stream critical minerals supply chains in the world,” said David Wilcox, Executive Chairman, Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. “For years, Evolution has manufactured rare earth magnets on a commercial, revenue-generating scale. As we continue to expand production, securing additional ex-China rare earth materials in a format Evolution can use in its production lines, is another important step to meet growing demand to secure our supply chains in the West."

This announcement comes ahead of the looming restrictions under U.S. government regulations promulgated under DFARS 252.225-7052, which prohibit U.S. defense contractors from incorporating Chinese-originated rare earth magnets in qualifying weapons systems beginning January 1, 2027.

EM&T is continually partnering throughout the world to source materials required for expanding its critical minerals supply chain platform. EM&T currently operates in Korea with plans to build out additional capacity in the U.S. Unlike other companies focused primarily on exploration or mine development, EM&T is a mid-and-down-stream manufacturer of rare earth permanent magnets on commercial scale, generating revenue. EM&T is not intending on entering the mining business. These two factors distinguish EM&T.

About Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp.

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: EMAT) is a U.S.-based critical materials and advanced manufacturing company for rare earth permanent magnets, battery materials, and related critical minerals and technologies. By leveraging proven commercial-scale operations, advanced processing technologies, and strategic partnerships. EM&T operates what it believes is the only vertically integrated critical materials supply chain spanning end-of-life electronics and batteries, high-grade concentrates, and the manufacture of finished rare earth magnets (including high-performance rare earth magnets) and battery materials. For additional information, please visit https://investors.evolution-metals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding EMAT Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EMAT’s plans, objectives, expectations, projections, strategies, anticipated production capacity, expansion plans, customer qualifications and certifications, machine delivery timelines, competitive positioning, and commercial operations. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future business strategy, production capacity, plans and goals, competitive strengths, and expansion and growth of our business. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “positioned,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those risks include risks related to changes in our operations; uncertainties concerning estimates and projections; industry-related risks; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors, equipment suppliers, and consultants; risks related to customer qualification and certification timelines and outcomes; risks related to customer concentration and customer relationships; and risks related to machine delivery schedules, commissioning timelines, and production ramp-up. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of EMAT and its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. While these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results, performance, or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance, or achievements in later periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments unless required by law. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to execution, financing, regulatory approvals, equipment delivery, customer qualification and certification, and market conditions. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact EMAT’s expectations and projections can be found in filings it makes with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K of EMAT for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2026 and the Report on Form 10-Q of EMAT for the three months ended March 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 22, 2026, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by EMAT. SEC filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contacts (EM&T):

Judith McGarry

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp.

investor.relations@evolution-metals.com

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

EMAT@arxhq.com