Intezer Wins 2026 ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award for AI Innovation

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intezer , the AI SOC platform for enterprise powered by ForensicAI™, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Visionary Spotlight Awards (VSA) , earning recognition for its innovation in security operations and AI-driven threat investigation.

The award highlights Intezer’s implementation of AI to transform security operations through autonomous, forensic-grade alert investigation. Powered by ForensicAI™, Intezer AI SOC investigates 100% of security alerts across endpoint, cloud, identity, network, phishing, and SIEM environments, enabling organizations to focus analyst expertise on the incidents that require human judgment and response.

The recognition comes as Intezer continues to expand its channel ecosystem through its recently launched Amplify Partner Program . Designed for VARs, MSSPs, MSPs, system integrators and security advisors, the program helps partners deliver AI-powered security operations capabilities to enterprise customers, creating new recurring revenue opportunities and expanding their security services offerings.

“Our channel partners are looking for ways to help customers strengthen security operations without adding proportional cost and complexity,” said Mark Daggett, vice president of global channels at Intezer. “With Intezer, partners offer a differentiated security operations approach that investigates every alert, uncovers threats that might otherwise go unseen, and helps customers achieve stronger security outcomes without the limitations of traditional SOC and MDR models.”

The annual Visionary Spotlight Awards is among the channel’s longest-running awards programs, having celebrated innovation, leadership and success for more than a decade. The VSAs also serve as a trusted resource for channel partners, helping them identify leading solutions in an increasingly complex technology ecosystem. Winners are selected by ChannelVision editors and independent judges, who evaluate entries based on a range of criteria, including overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use and interoperability.

ChannelVision will publish the full list of 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award winners in its upcoming June TSD Directory issue, available at channelvisionmag.com.

Visit the website to learn more about Intezer’s Amplify Partner Program or visit the Channel team at Black Hat, booth #5524.

About Intezer

Intezer AI SOC delivers 24/7, forensic-grade cyber alert triage across 100% of alerts, with less than 2% escalated for human review, dramatically accelerating incident response. Powered by ForensicAI™, Intezer specializes in deep forensic investigation to deliver unmatched accuracy and speed, significantly reducing cyber risk and enabling security teams to operate effectively without reliance on outsourced services. Intezer is trusted by global enterprises including NVIDIA, MGM Resorts, Equifax, Salesforce, and Ferguson. Learn more at www.intezer.com.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on premise and “in the cloud” – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision’s subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November in Glendale, Arizona.

MEDIA CONTACT

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

intezer@lookleftmarketing.com