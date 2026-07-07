Manatt Continues Growth of National Class Action and Consumer Protection Team with Litigation Partners in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced that Harrison Brown and Erica Graves have joined the Firm in Los Angeles as litigation partners in its Consumer Protection and Advertising practice, expanding Manatt’s capabilities in class action defense, advertising and privacy litigation, and regulatory counseling. Brown and Graves join a strategically growing team that recently welcomed their former partner and class action defense practice co-chair Ana Tagvoryan—who is also in Los Angeles—further solidifying Manatt’s position as a go-to Firm for high-stakes consumer protection, privacy and advertising disputes.

“Harrison and Erica further accelerate the growth of our consumer protection and advertising capabilities, building on the strength of new additions Ana Tagvoryan and National Advisor Julie Brill, who previously served as an FTC Commissioner and is considered an international trailblazer in consumer protection and advertising matters,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson. “Their arrival also deepens our growing bench of trial-ready litigators across the Firm, which recently added seasoned appellate litigator Zach Howe, who partners with clients to navigate an increasingly complex enforcement and litigation environment across the core industries in which we focus.”

From litigation and appeals to counseling and compliance, Tagvoryan, Brown and Graves provide a fully integrated approach to representing clients to address and mitigate the complex risks related to privacy, consumer protection, advertising, telemarketing, product labeling and regulatory compliance. Together, they enhance Manatt’s ability to deliver comprehensive, business-focused counsel amid heightened enforcement activity and evolving class action pressures nationwide.

“Harrison and Erica are exceptional attorneys with distinct but complementary strengths across consumer disputes, privacy and advertising,” said Partner and Manatt’s Consumer Protection and Advertising Leader Christine Reilly. “Their arrival further elevates Manatt’s powerhouse litigation team—one built to defend companies in sophisticated class actions, regulatory challenges and high-stakes consumer protection disputes—while delivering the practical, business-minded solutions clients need in an increasingly challenging landscape. I am excited to build and collaborate with my new partners.”

HARRISON BROWN

Brown represents companies and executives in complex litigation, high-exposure class actions and mass arbitrations involving consumer protection, privacy, advertising, telemarketing and unfair competition. He has extensive experience litigating and advising on telemarketing and communications claims under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and state “mini-TCPA” statutes, as well as privacy under the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), the Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA), and other state and federal laws. He also regularly handles unfair competition matters, including claims involving false and deceptive advertising, product labeling, pricing practices, email marketing, automatic renewal programs and website accessibility matters.

Brown’s practice encompasses defending against emerging and fast-evolving theories of liability, and he has defended clients across virtually every industry, reflecting the reality that companies of all kinds increasingly encounter similar consumer-facing litigation risks. He regularly counsels clients on mitigating these risks through proactive compliance in consumer-facing operations.

A seasoned trial and appellate advocate, Brown has represented clients in state and federal courts nationwide, including the Ninth Circuit, Second Circuit and California Courts of Appeal. He also advises clients on a broad range of business disputes, including fraud, breach of contract and partnership matters.

“Manatt’s integrated legal and consulting model and strong reputation in consumer protection and advertising make it an ideal platform to grow my practice,” said Brown. “I’m excited to collaborate across the Firm to help clients navigate complex litigation and evolving privacy risks.”

ERICA GRAVES

Graves is a trial lawyer who defends companies in advertising injury, consumer fraud class actions and complex commercial disputes across a wide array of industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, fashion, supplements and renewable energy. At her prior firm, she built a nationally recognized labeling and advertising defense practice, which she brings to Manatt.

Graves counsels businesses to create effective consumer-facing messaging that mitigates litigation and regulatory risk. She advises companies on product launches, marketing claims, endorser content and advertising campaigns. Her work draws on deep experience with Food and Drug Administration, Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Product Safety Commission laws and regulations, as well as state frameworks, including Proposition 65. Graves, likewise, helps companies comply with evolving environmental laws relating to green claims and reporting.

Graves’s litigation record includes a jury verdict invalidating a competitor’s patents that was affirmed by the Federal Circuit, multiple class action dismissals in false advertising and supplement labeling matters, and an impressive record of pre litigation resolutions.

“Manatt has built something distinctive in consumer protection: class action defense, privacy, advertising and brand work under one roof,” said Graves. “Our clients need an integrated approach for the increasingly challenging landscape of litigation, marketing and labeling risk, and this is the right platform.”

EXPANDING THE BENCH

Brown and Graves are the latest additions to Manatt’s expanding bench of professionals across key industries, including Partner Matthew Ogurick, with a broad corporate and securities practice centered on capital markets transactions; Managing Director Claudia Douglass, a health care transformation leader; Senior Advisor Christopher Chen, former medical director for Medicaid at the Washington State Health Care Authority; Senior Advisor Will Gordon, former Chief Informatics Officer at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation; Partner Ivor Wolk, who brings extensive private funds, fintech, alternative investment and regulatory experience; Senior Advisor Mark Ritacco, former Chief Government Affairs Officer for the National Association of Counties; Director Sam Tyner-Monroe, who focuses on artificial intelligence testing, program design and data strategy; and Partner Gianna Ravenscroft with deep banking, fintech, nonbank lending and consumer financial services experience. They also join the Firm’s ever-growing Los Angeles office, which recently welcomed Partners Ellie Heisler, Jessica Boardman and Mike Lawhead to the Entertainment group as well as Partner C.J. Laffer to the Energy, Environment and Real Estate group.

Brown was recently recognized as “Ones to Watch, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants in Los Angeles, CA” by Best Lawyers in America and “Los Angeles Rising Star in Class Action & Mass Torts” by Super Lawyers. He earned his J.D. from Chapman University School of Law and B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Graves has been recognized as “Ones to Watch, Commercial Litigation” by Best Lawyers in America, “Southern California Rising Star” by Super Lawyers and “Beauty & Fashion Visionary” by LA Times Studios. She earned her J.D. from Pepperdine University and B.S. from the University of Melbourne.



About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Silicon Valley), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

CONTACT:

Samuel Eisele 212.704.1998

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP