Cosmos Health Reports Preliminary Record Q2 and H1 2026 Revenue, Up Over 30% Year-Over-Year; Continues Open Market Share Repurchases

Record Q2 2026 revenue of approximately $19.4 million, up approximately 31.5% year-over-year from $14.75 million in Q2 2025

of approximately $19.4 million, up approximately 31.5% year-over-year from $14.75 million in Q2 2025 Record first-half 2026 revenue of approximately $37.3 million, up approximately 31% from $28.46 million in H1 2025

of approximately $37.3 million, up approximately 31% from $28.46 million in H1 2025 3,640,000 shares repurchased as of July 6, 2026 for approximately $700,000 under the Company's $5 million buyback program, with open market purchases ongoing



CHICAGO, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today provided a business update on its second quarter and first-half revenue performance and share repurchase activity.

Record Q2 and H1 2026 Revenue: Based on preliminary results, the Company expects to report second-quarter 2026 revenue of approximately $19.4 million, up approximately 31.5% from $14.75 million in Q2 2025, and first-half revenue of approximately $37.3 million, up approximately 31% from $28.46 million in H1 2025 — both the highest in the Company's history. Full financial results and commentary will be provided in the Company's Q2 2026 earnings release.

Ongoing Share Repurchases: Cosmos Health continues to repurchase shares in the open market under its previously announced share repurchase program of up to $5 million. As of July 6, 2026, the Company had repurchased 3,640,000 shares in multiple transactions for approximately $700,000, and it intends to continue making open market purchases, subject to market conditions, under the program, which expires on December 31, 2026, and may be renewed at the Company's sole discretion.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Our momentum continues to build. We delivered record revenue in both the second quarter and the first half of 2026, and we are actively repurchasing our stock at what we believe is a significant discount to intrinsic value. We remain focused on execution across every part of our platform to drive long-term shareholder value.”

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company’s control, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company’s business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com