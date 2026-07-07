StorageMart Expands Third Party Management Portfolio with New Facilities in Illinois and Indiana in Q2 2026

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorageMart continues to grow its Third Party Management portfolio with the addition of two new managed facilities in Crystal Lake, Illinois, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Together, these properties add more than 134,000 net rentable square feet and expand StorageMart's presence in two key Midwest markets.





"Our continued expansion demonstrates the confidence owners have in StorageMart's operational and marketing expertise," said Herby Bowman, SVP of StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management. "Whether working with newly developed facilities or established properties, our team helps owners maximize performance through industry-leading operations, revenue management, and customer experience."

Third Party Management – StorageMart

Crystal Lake, IL

4504 E Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL

Onboarded: April 7, 2026

Net Rentable Square Feet: 86,165

Number of Units: 690

This newly developed facility features 100% climate controlled storage and joins StorageMart's award-winning portfolio, recently recognized as the Best Climate-Controlled Storage Chain by the Reviewed Readers' Choice Awards. The property becomes StorageMart's 20th location within the Chicago MSA and operates under the company's Third Party Management program.

Indianapolis, IN

6550 S Belmont Ave, Indianapolis, IN

Onboarded: May 14, 2026

Net Rentable Square Feet: 48,815

Number of Units: 389

This single-story drive-up facility offers a mix of climate controlled and standard storage units. The addition expands StorageMart's footprint to eight locations within the Indianapolis area and operates under the company's Third Party Management program.

Combined Totals for Q2 2026 Portfolio Growth

Combined additions for Q2 2026:

Total Facilities Added: 2

Total Net Rentable Square Feet: 134,980

Total Storage Units: 1,079



About StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management: StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $10 billion in assets under management, 30 million square feet of storage space, and 370+ facilities worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: https://www.storage-mart.com/self-storage-management.

Third Party Management Contact: Herby Bowman

Herby.Bowman@storage-mart.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/948513c6-1b8d-44c9-92c3-c6c3f38aeef8

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