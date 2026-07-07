Privileged Access Management Market Size to Hit $22.93 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Privileged Access Management (PAM) Market was worth USD 3.31 Billion in 2025 and is projected to be USD 22.93 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.13%.

The privileged access management market is growing very fast around the world as the companies develop their cybersecurity policies to fight ransomware, phishing, credential attacks, insider threats, and other cyberattacks. Increasingly used Zero Trust security, cloud-native architectures, identity-focused security, and the need for strict compliance regulations are all driving up the demand for PAM systems.





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Rising Cyber Threats and Zero Trust Adoption Accelerate PAM Market Growth Globally

With the increasing number of ransomware attacks, phishing attempts, insider threats, and password hacking attempts, there is an increasing need for Privileged Access Management (PAM) software across the globe. Companies are increasingly implementing the use of PAM tools to protect their privileged credentials, minimize attack surface areas, comply with regulatory requirements, and access management.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution Type

Software is the leading segment in the Privileged Access Management market, holding approximately 68% market share in 2025 due to growing adoption of solutions such as credential vaulting, privileged session management, password rotation, access governance, and centralized security. The Services segment will be growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, which is approximately 24.73%. This growth will be fueled by growing demands for implementation, consulting, managed security, compliance, and customization of PAM solutions.

By Enterprise Size

The Large Enterprises Segment contributed around 61% to the total market revenue in 2025 on account of sophisticated IT infrastructure, compliance with strict regulations, and higher investment in the cybersecurity framework of the enterprises. The Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to growing cyber threats awareness, increased cloud computing, and the presence of more affordable cloud-based PAM solutions.

By End Use

The BFSI sector emerged as the leading market player with around 24% revenue share owing to rising concerns related to security issues, stringent financial regulations, and the need for account protection in order to secure confidential data of the customers. IT & Telecom industry is expected to have the highest CAGR of 25.63%, driven by factors, such as cloud migrations, digitalization efforts, network expansions, and increased needs for secure privileged access.

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Regional Insights:

In North America, the market share was highest, accounting for almost 38% of the worldwide revenue from the Privileged Access Management market in 2025 due to sophisticated cybersecurity infrastructure, effective regulatory policies, cloud deployment, and cybersecurity solutions providers.

The U.S. Privileged Access Management Market was valued at approximately USD 0.89 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 6.02 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 22.81%. Increasing ransomware attacks, regulatory compliance requirements, rapid enterprise cloud adoption, and growing implementation of Zero Trust security continue to strengthen market growth across the country.

The Europe Privileged Access Management Market is estimated to be USD 0.83 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.71%. The Europe Privileged Access Management Market is set to grow due to rigorous adherence to GDPR rules, increased cyber security spend, and adoption of digital transformation projects in finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and government segments.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth for the forecast period at a CAGR of approximately 25.27% owing to factors such as digitalization, cyber threats, cloud technology, and increased investment from enterprises in countries, such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. In 2025, China accounted for about 44.8% of the revenue generated in the Asia Pacific. India remains a growing market owing to growing cloud infrastructures and enterprise cyber security investments.

Key Players:

BeyondTrust Corporation

CyberArk Software Ltd.

Delinea Inc.

One Identity LLC

Broadcom Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Okta Inc.

Persistent Systems Ltd.

Thales Group SA

ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation)

WALLIX Group

Saviynt Inc.

SailPoint Technologies Inc.

Centrify Corporation

ARCON TechSolutions

Teleport Inc.

Procyon Inc.

CyberFOX Inc.

Recent Developments:

2024: CyberArk expanded its identity security platform with enhanced machine identity management capabilities to secure non-human privileged accounts across enterprise environments.

2023: Pax8 partnered with CyberFOX to offer AutoElevate for managed service providers, strengthening least-privilege access security across multiple client environments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Privileged Identity Security & Access Governance Analysis – Provides comprehensive assessment of credential vaulting, privileged session management, password rotation, access governance, and enterprise identity security strategies.

– Provides comprehensive assessment of credential vaulting, privileged session management, password rotation, access governance, and enterprise identity security strategies. Zero Trust & Cloud-Native PAM Benchmarking – Delivers insights into Zero Trust architectures, cloud-based privileged access, just-in-time provisioning, machine identity protection, and hybrid cloud security.

– Delivers insights into Zero Trust architectures, cloud-based privileged access, just-in-time provisioning, machine identity protection, and hybrid cloud security. Enterprise Cybersecurity & Compliance Insights – Evaluates PAM adoption across BFSI, healthcare, government, IT, and other regulated industries supporting cybersecurity and compliance initiatives.

– Evaluates PAM adoption across BFSI, healthcare, government, IT, and other regulated industries supporting cybersecurity and compliance initiatives. IAM Integration & Digital Transformation Analysis – Identifies opportunities across identity governance integration, cloud migration, automated provisioning, centralized authentication, and enterprise access management.

– Identifies opportunities across identity governance integration, cloud migration, automated provisioning, centralized authentication, and enterprise access management. Regulatory Compliance & Cyber Risk Tracker – Examines evolving cybersecurity regulations, audit requirements, privileged account governance, and enterprise risk management influencing global market growth.

– Examines evolving cybersecurity regulations, audit requirements, privileged account governance, and enterprise risk management influencing global market growth. Next-Generation PAM & AI-Driven Security Outlook – Explores future opportunities across AI-powered threat detection, adaptive authentication, autonomous identity security, and next-generation privileged access management solutions.

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