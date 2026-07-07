Smoking and Vaping Incidents Fell 23% Across Dallas-Area Hotels Following City’s Indoor Vaping Ban, New Rest Data Shows

Dallas, TX, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoking and vaping incidents across a group of Dallas-area hotels declined 23% in the six months following the city’s indoor vaping ordinance and the adoption of air quality monitoring technology, according to new data released by Rest, a hospitality technology company that specializes in room-level air quality monitoring and smoking detection. The analysis covered nearly 1,700 monitored guest rooms across Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington.

The 23% figure reflects a comparison of incident rates per monitored room during the six months before the December ordinance against the six months after, capturing the period in which the city’s new rules and room-level monitoring were both in effect across the participating Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington properties.

The findings arrive as North Texas hotels navigate the busiest stretch of their year, welcoming international visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup while adjusting to a wave of new smoking and vaping regulations. The region is hosting nine tournament matches at AT&T Stadium in Arlington through the semifinal on July 14, more than any other venue in the competition, and drawing fans from countries across Europe, South America, Asia, and the Middle East into a market where indoor smoking and vaping rules have tightened considerably over the past year.

"The decline we have seen across our Dallas-area properties shows what happens when a clear policy is matched by a consistent standard, which gives hotel teams real clarity in what can be a delicate conversation with a guest,” said Christine Myer, co-founder and VP of Customer Operations & Marketing at Rest. “With travelers coming to the U.S. from dozens of countries this summer, and guest expectations and regulations both evolving, the hotels that keep every room clean and healthy are the ones best positioned to protect their properties and the guest experience."

Dallas’s indoor vaping ordinance, which took effect on December 11, 2025, expanded the city’s existing smoking restrictions to cover electronic smoking devices and now treats vaping the same as traditional smoking throughout the city. Under the updated code, hotels are specifically required to post signage indicating that both smoking and the use of electronic smoking devices are prohibited, and violations carry fines of up to $500.

The city measure followed a series of statewide actions over the past year, including a 2025 law that ended the retail sale of vapes containing cannabinoids. Additional federal restrictions on hemp-derived products are scheduled to take effect in November, pointing to a regulatory direction that continues to move toward stricter indoor air standards.

Rest’s sensors continuously monitor air quality and use a proprietary algorithm to identify combusted or vaporized tobacco, marijuana, and nicotine, alerting hotel staff in real time so they can uphold their own smoke-free policies and protect a clean, comfortable environment for every guest.



About Rest

Rest is a hospitality technology company built around one clear standard: when a stay is advertised as smoke-free, guests should experience it that way. Rest Sensor captures real-time air-quality signals and converts them into clear, time-stamped documentation that supports consistent handling across teams and properties, with decisions remaining hotel-led under existing policies. By reducing uncertainty in the moments that drive complaints and disputes, Rest helps hotels protect guest trust, keep operations moving, and uphold standards in a way

that still feels like hospitality. For more information, visit https://www.restsensor.com/.



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