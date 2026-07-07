MAPS Publishes Ibogaine Investigator's Brochure as a Free, Open-Access Resource

MAPS published a complete ibogaine Investigator’s Brochure (IB) — a research and regulatory document typically held as a proprietary industry asset — as a free, open-access resource.

The IB compiles the known preclinical, safety, dosing, and observational data on ibogaine into a single Open Science resource for academics, clinicians, policymakers, researchers, and the public.

The release comes as state, federal, and institutional investment in ibogaine accelerates.





WASHINGTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ) released an Ibogaine Investigator’s Brochure (IB), a comprehensive scientific and regulatory resource summarizing the current preclinical, safety, dosing, and observational data on ibogaine. It is the first time a technical document of this scope has been made freely and publicly available.

Investigator’s Brochures are typically costly to produce and closely held as proprietary resources within pharmaceutical development, placing them out of reach for many academics, nonprofit researchers, and community-based organizations. By releasing the ibogaine IB as an open-access resource, MAPS is making a foundational document usually reserved for industry sponsors available to the public, from researchers developing a rigorous scientific understanding of the molecule itself to advocates and policymakers shaping how ibogaine is studied and regulated.

The psychedelic field is at a pivotal moment. Texas has committed more than $100 million to ibogaine clinical trials, Colorado just passed a bill to expand its regulated use program to include ibogaine, and the FDA recently cleared the first U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) application for noribogaine, the principal active metabolite of ibogaine. As institutional interest grows, so should the field’s commitment to evidence-based scientific infrastructure, and the MAPS ibogaine IB is a key part of that scaffolding.

"The Ibogaine Investigator's Brochure represents years of rigorous, collaborative scientific work, and we are proud to make it freely available to the field. Investigator's Brochures are foundational documents and synthesize the best available academic evidence on a compound and inform how researchers, clinicians, and regulators approach it. By releasing this publicly, MAPS is ensuring that the science underlying ibogaine research is accessible to everyone working in good faith to advance it, not just those with the resources to develop it independently."

— Philippe Lucas, Ph.D .; Director, Research, MAPS

A Resource for the Entire Ibogaine Ecosystem

While the ibogaine IB may support clinical drug development, MAPS is intentionally positioning it as a broader research and public health resource. By expanding access to rigorous scientific information, MAPS hopes to support the work of academics, researchers, community-based organizations, clinicians, and policymakers alike.

MAPS sees this as a cultural and social responsibility that is inseparable from the science. Ibogaine is derived from iboga, a slow-growing plant native to Gabon in Central Africa, and central to Indigenous traditions in the region. As demand grows, MAPS calls for the field to prioritize sustainability and meaningful reciprocity with iboga’s source communities, and to guard against extractive or purely commercial approaches as ibogaine enters Western medical and regulatory systems.

“Investigator’s Brochures represent some of the most comprehensive scientific documentation produced in drug development, and commercial incentives ensure that they rarely see the light of day outside of a regulatory submission. Releasing this resource publicly is an expression of our commitments: to keep advocacy honest, to ensure that ibogaine research isn’t limited to pharmaceutical companies alone, and to bring the public along as the field advances. We hope researchers, clinicians, and policymakers across the ibogaine ecosystem will utilize and improve upon this resource, while continually strengthening ties to traditional and government stakeholders in Gabon and beyond.”



— Ismail Lourido Ali, J.D. ; Co-Executive Director, MAPS

Decades of Ibogaine Research, Now Openly Shared

MAPS has maintained a decades-long commitment to ibogaine research and education. In the early 2000s, the organization supported the first observational studies examining the long-term efficacy of ibogaine-assisted therapy in Canada, Mexico and New Zealand, with a focus on addiction recovery and long-term outcomes — work that helped establish the scientific foundation for today’s expanding field.

“MAPS has been part of ibogaine research since before it was a serious conversation in mainstream science. What’s different today is the scale of institutional interest, and with that comes a responsibility to make sure the foundational science is accessible to everyone working in good faith, not just to those who can afford to develop it. This brochure is an investment in the field, not just in MAPS.”

— Rick Doblin, Ph.D. ; Founder & President, MAPS

This investigator's brochure acknowledges that modern clinical frameworks for ibogaine treatment rest upon a foundation built by Indigenous lineage keepers and courageous Western pioneers. We extend our deepest gratitude to the Bwiti spiritual traditions and the Fang people of West Central Africa, who have preserved the sacred knowledge, ritual practices, and botanical stewardship of Tabernanthe iboga for generations. In the West, this knowledge was advanced by the visionary risk-taking and science-building efforts of Howard and Norma Lotsof, Bob Sisko (Robert Rand), Boaz Wachtel, and Dr. Jan Bastiaans. Through their early advocacy, community-led treatment initiatives, and dedication to formal scientific inquiry, these pioneers risked their reputations and livelihoods to establish ibogaine as a revolutionary modality for addiction and trauma recovery, bridging ancestral wisdom with contemporary medicine.

The lead author of the latest version of this ongoing, iterative project was Brock Pluimer, Ph.D. (UC Irvine), with editorial support from Richard Harris, Ph.D., and Philippe Lucas, Ph.D. This work builds on a foundation of research from many contributors, including Matthew Baggott, Heather Adcock, Allison Coker, Berra Yazar-Klosinski, Danny Motyko, Ken Jones, and the Psygen team, Kevin Lanzo, Rick Doblin, and many others. We are grateful to Michael Brotherton, Simeon Schnapper from JLS Fund, Christopher Jenks, PhD, Michael Sinyard, Mark Zittman, and several anonymous donors, whose visionary support made this resource freely available to researchers worldwide.

The ibogaine IB is available for download here .

NOTE

Due to their focus on academic publications, IBs are not up to date on novel, pre-publication academic findings because of extended delays associated with the peer-review and publication process. They may also lack important sources of knowledge and expertise that are often absent from the academic literature, such as long-standing traditional uses as well as applications in regulated clinical settings around the globe.



MAPS strongly recommends that academics seeking to conduct research with ibogaine engage with traditional practitioners, community-based consumers, experienced clinical health care providers, and community-based subject matter experts due to these limitations. These key stakeholders can provide important information on real-world applications and practices, and associated risks and benefits that can and should inform the development of research and social policies and associated risks and benefits.

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful use of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS previously sponsored the most advanced psychedelic-assisted therapy research in the world and continues to support psychedelic and marijuana research with a focus on the people and places most impacted by trauma. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics , a drug-development public benefit company, and The Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance psychedelic research, change drug policy, and shape culture.