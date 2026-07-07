Marimekko Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 7 July 2026 at 4.30 p.m. EEST

Marimekko Corporation: Managers' transactions (Niikko)

Based on an authorization given by Marimekko’s AGM on 16 April 2026, the Board of Directors of Marimekko decided to transfer free of charge Marimekko shares held by the company to the members of Marimekko Management Group in accordance with the terms of the Performance share plan 2022–2026. Pursuant to the resolution, shares have been transferred as follows:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Niikko, Sanna-Kaisa

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Marimekko Corporation

LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350_20260706122839_67

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-07-06

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007660

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6276 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6276 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Released by:

Corporate Communications, Leena Salomaa, tel. +358 9 758 7233

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com