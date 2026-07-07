Giordano's to Open Mall of America® Location on July 16

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giordano’s , the legendary Chicago-based pizzeria known for its iconic stuffed deep-dish pizza, announced today that it will officially open its second Minnesota location at Mall of America® on July 16. Following the successful debut of its first Washington, D.C. restaurant in June, the Bloomington opening marks the latest milestone in the brand's continued national growth.

Located inside Mall of America, the new restaurant will introduce millions of annual visitors to Giordano's authentic Chicago-style pizza while serving the brand's growing Minnesota customer base. In addition to its signature stuffed deep-dish pizza, guests can enjoy tavern-style pizza, traditional thin-crust pizza, appetizers, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and beverages.

Designed specifically for the unique pace of Mall of America, the restaurant will feature expanded retail merchandise exclusive to the location, a dedicated grab-and-go area, and Giordano's first self-service kiosk ordering experience, offering guests multiple ways to enjoy their favorite menu items.

"Following the incredible response to our recent Washington, D.C. opening, we're excited to continue our growth by bringing Giordano's to Mall of America," said Nick Scarpino, CEO of Giordano's. "This destination gives us the opportunity to introduce authentic Chicago-style pizza to guests from around the world while continuing to serve our growing Minnesota fan base. We look forward to becoming part of the Bloomington community and creating another place where families and friends can gather over great food."

The new restaurant is expected to create approximately 80 jobs across management, hospitality, kitchen operations, and support roles, while reinforcing Giordano's commitment to investing in local talent and building community partnerships throughout the Twin Cities.

The Mall of America location also reflects Giordano's continued investment in innovation and guest experience, blending the brand's more than 50-year heritage with new conveniences designed for today's diners.

Founded in Chicago in 1974, Giordano's has become synonymous with authentic stuffed deep-dish pizza made with Wisconsin mozzarella, handmade dough, and layers of premium ingredients. Today, the company operates nearly 60 locations across nine states and continues to expand into key markets nationwide.

Giordano's at Mall of America will officially open on July 16. For more information, opening updates, and menu offerings, visit www.giordanos.com .

ABOUT GIORDANO’S

Based in Chicago, Giordano’s World Famous Deep-Dish Pizza has been serving its world-famous stuffed pizza for over 50 years. In 1974, immigrant brothers Efren and Joseph Boglio introduced their mother’s 200-year-old Italian recipe to Chicago, pioneering what is now internationally known as Chicago-style stuffed pizza. Today, Giordano’s operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano’s sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers. Giordano’s has been consistently recognized as Chicago’s Best Pizza by NBC Chicago, CBS Chicago, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, and more. For decades, its authentic deep-dish experience has made it a favorite among pizza lovers nationwide. Follow Giordano’s on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok and to purchase or learn more, visit www.giordanos.com .

ABOUT MALL OF AMERICA

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with up to 500 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, a 7-acre indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Listen to So Much More – a Mall of America podcast, on all major platforms or watch on YouTube. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

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