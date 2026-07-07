Neuroscale AI Launches Arbi, the AI Recruiting Platform Built to Replace Your Entire Recruiting Stack.

STERLING, Va., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuroscale AI today announced the official open access commercial launch of Arbi, an AI recruiting platform that accelerates candidate sourcing, bulk evaluation, and personalized outreach at scale.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the company, which spent two years building and deploying talent solutions for the U.S. government and public sector, some of the most demanding recruiting environments in existence. In April 2025, Neuroscale AI was selected for and subsequently awarded a $540,000 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD), Digital Transformation Office (DTO), administered by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH.

That's where the Arbi was built and tested. The commercial market is where it goes next.



Being an HPE Unleash AI partner program, Neuroscale AI also receives early access to hardware and infrastructure, which supports on-premise deployment for organizations with strict data privacy requirements.

One Platform. The Entire Recruiting Process.

Recruiting teams have long been forced to stitch together a different tool for every part of the hiring process. One for sourcing, one for outreach, another for evaluation. Arbi collapses that stack into a single system.

Arbi wasn’t built to replace recruiters. It was built to make their life easier, as modern day recruiting has fallen into software management, rather than people management.

The platform handles automated candidate sourcing by allowing users to search for their perfect candidate using natural language. Alongside that, Arbi also handles bulk candidate evaluation, and autonomous, hyper personalized outreach at a scale no human team could replicate manually.

For teams that want to go further, Arbi's autonomous sourcing and hiring agents also have the capacity to run the entire process end to end.

"You took the best of what Juicebox and Metaview do and put it all in one place. And you did it better." - Gaynor Blackmon, Senior Recruiter, G4 Professional Services

Already Delivering. Now Available to Everyone.

Most AI recruiting tools arrive with a demo and a promise. Arbi arrives with two years of deployment in environments where failure wasn't an option, and results in the commercial market already.

"We've made 3 hires through Arbi already. Our GTM Engineer, an IT Systems Admin, and a DevOps Engineer. Those are not easy roles to fill in the markets we're hiring in." - Mark Moore, Global Director of People and Talent, LMRG

"We didn't start by building for the easiest customer," said Ishan Jadhwani, Founder and CEO of Neuroscale AI. "We started by building for the hardest ones. Arbi is what you get when you do that for two years."

Arbi is available now. You can start for free at neuroscale.ai

Media Contact (Neuroscale AI)

PR Lead: Hanna Gillas

Title: Growth Staff

Email: hello@neuroscale.ai

Phone: (703) 988-4961

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61f971d6-e97a-416c-8418-88c72f3d132d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77c7d464-78b1-4c4c-aa35-748a3bba8ad0