Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Reach $131.4 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Prevalence and Healthcare Infrastructure Investment

Boston, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chronic kidney disease (CKD) market is projected to surge from $40.8 billion in 2022 to $131.4 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% during the 2025-2030 forecast period, according to BCC Research's Chronic Kidney Disease: Global Markets and Technologies. BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports.

Key Findings

• Market expansion accelerating: The CKD market demonstrates robust 9.3% CAGR growth driven primarily by rising disease prevalence linked to diabetes and hypertension epidemics

• North America dominates: The region commands the largest market share with projected revenues of $37.5 billion by 2030, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and comprehensive insurance coverage

• Demographics driving demand: Growing aging populations globally increase disease burden, creating sustained demand for CKD treatments and management solutions

• Infrastructure investment catalyzing growth: Economic development and healthcare infrastructure expansion, particularly dialysis capacity, unlock access to renal replacement therapies in emerging markets

• Technology revolution emerging: Bioartificial kidney technologies, cell and gene therapies, and AI-powered early detection systems represent next-generation treatment paradigms

• Established pharmaceutical giants lead: Market dominated by Fresenius Medical Care AG, Baxter, DaVita Inc., Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Novartis AG, with emerging competition from digital health innovators

Market Drivers

The CKD market's exceptional growth trajectory reflects convergence of multiple structural forces. Rising disease prevalence, fueled by diabetes and hypertension epidemics, creates expanding patient populations requiring long-term management. This demographic shift coincides with aging populations worldwide, where CKD incidence naturally increases with age-related kidney function decline.

Healthcare system modernization drives market expansion through improved diagnostic capabilities and treatment access. Economic development enables countries to invest in dialysis infrastructure, while universal health coverage programs reduce financial barriers to treatment. These systemic improvements address the critical challenge of disease underdiagnosis, with 90% of CKD patients currently unaware of their condition.

Investment Considerations

The CKD market presents compelling investment opportunities driven by inescapable demographic trends and technological innovation. Investors should focus on companies developing breakthrough technologies like bioartificial kidneys and AI-powered diagnostic platforms, which address current treatment limitations. However, market participants face headwinds from high treatment costs, healthcare access disparities, and nephrology workforce shortages. Companies with diversified geographic exposure and comprehensive treatment portfolios, including established players like Fresenius Medical Care and DaVita, appear best positioned to capitalize on market expansion while navigating structural challenges.

About the Report

Chronic Kidney Disease: Global Markets and Technologies provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and technology assessment with forecasts through 2030.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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