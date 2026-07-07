The Southport CoLAB Strengthens Leadership and Strategic Capacity with Four Key Appointments

SOUTHPORT, Conn., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southport CoLAB , a professional learning organization that translates research into classroom practice to improve outcomes for all learners, today announced four appointments that expand its leadership and strategic capacity.

Dawn Brookhart, M.A.T., M.Ed., joins as chief operating officer; Bob Cunningham as senior advisor, strategy and philanthropic partnerships; June Heeter as partnership director; and Audra Hoag as program and outreach director.

Brookhart will oversee daily operations, lead strategic initiatives and support organizational growth. She will report directly to Dr. Benjamin Powers, founder and executive director of The Southport CoLAB. Brookhart brings more than 30 years of experience as an educational leader, consultant, coach and national speaker. Her work has focused on helping schools and districts translate research into sustainable classroom practice and on bridging policy, research, and instruction to improve student outcomes at scale.

“It is essential to have the right leadership structure in place to support focus, sustainability and growth at a national level," said Powers. "Dawn brings deep experience in building and scaling national programs, partnerships and revenue models. We are equally excited to welcome Bob, June and Audra, whose expertise will help us strengthen our programs, expand partnerships and secure the resources needed to advance our mission. Together, they add the leadership capacity needed to align our work with our long-term goals."

Throughout her career, Brookhart has helped schools achieve measurable gains and national recognition, including top rankings from U.S. News & World Report and the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. She founded Pennsylvania’s first public school dyslexia and reading training academy. She is an IMSLEC-accredited Orton-Gillingham teacher, co-founder and vice president of The Reading League Pennsylvania and co-author of “Instructional Leadership in Student-Focused Coaching: Creating Effective Systems to Cultivate Student Success.”

“I’ve seen how hard it is for schools to implement research in ways that truly change outcomes,” Brookhart said. “The opportunity to help shape a proactive model that empowers students is both urgent and exciting. As schools in the U.S. and abroad face rising mental health needs, we must build systems that strengthen students from the inside out. I’m honored to help lead that work.”

Cunningham brings over 20 years of leadership experience across education, neurodiversity and philanthropy. He has led public and independent schools as well as national and international nonprofits, with a track record of scaling revenue and raising millions of dollars to support mission-driven initiatives.

As partnership director, Heeter will build and strengthen relationships with schools, districts and education organizations to expand the reach of The Southport CoLAB’s Executive Function Blueprint professional learning solutions and services. Before joining The Southport CoLAB, she served as a senior literacy engagement specialist at the AIM Institute, supporting educators across the U.S. and Canada. Heeter has more than three decades of classroom experience, having taught kindergarten, first and fourth grades.

Hoag is an experienced educator and former head of lower school at The Southport School. As program and outreach director, she will support the development of professional learning programs, instructional resources and outreach initiatives that help educators translate research into effective classroom practice. Her classroom and school leadership experience reflect The Southport CoLAB’s commitment to helping educators learn from fellow practitioners who understand the realities of teaching and learning.

To learn more about The Southport CoLAB, visit www.southportcolab.org .