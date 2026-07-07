SizzleTech!!! Announces Patent-Pending “SpeedOfLight!!!” AI Platform to Advance AI Infrastructure

Santa Clara, CA, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SizzleTech!!! a technology development company focused on adaptive computing and AI infrastructure, today announced its patent-pending hybrid adaptive computing and energy architecture, which the company says is designed to improve performance, efficiency and scalability across existing and future compute, media and communications systems.

“OURS IS BIGGER AND BETTER THAN THEIRS!!!”

The company’s patent-pending hybrid architecture is being developed to help maintain long-term US technological dominance worldwide and into interstellar domains in perpetuity, while working alongside current and next-generation hardware, software, and semiconductor systems.

The technology, which SizzleTech!!! refers to as "SpeedOfLight!!!" AI, is covered under U.S. patent application No. 19/445,686, according to the company. SizzleTech!!! says the platform is being developed as an intelligent overlay for high-performance computing environments, with the goal of helping organizations address constraints related to data movement, power consumption and infrastructure scalability.

Rather than requiring wholesale replacement of existing systems, SizzleTech!!! says its architecture is designed to work alongside current and next-generation hardware, software, semiconductor and media systems. The company says this approach could support higher system-level performance while improving the energy profile of AI and compute-intensive operations.

“As AI infrastructure continues to place new demands on power, bandwidth and compute capacity, SizzleTech!!! is focused on developing technology that can help existing systems go further,” said Roger Francis, founder of SizzleTech. “Our goal is to create a complementary architecture that supports faster, more efficient and more scalable computing across a wide range of platforms.”

SizzleTech!!! says the technology may have applications across AI acceleration, high-performance computing, communications infrastructure, media systems and energy-efficient compute environments. The company also believes the architecture may be relevant to U.S. government, national security and infrastructure resilience priorities as demand for efficient AI and computing capacity continues to grow.

The company is currently seeking technical review, strategic partnerships and commercial discussions with organizations working in AI infrastructure, advanced computing, energy systems, communications and related fields.

About SizzleTech!!!

SizzleTech!!! is a technology development company focused on adaptive computing, AI infrastructure and energy-efficient system architecture.

The company is developing patent-pending technology intended to improve throughput, scalability and efficiency across existing and next-generation computing environments.

The Big Bang!!!

About SizzleTech!!!

The world just got faster. Much, much faster. SizzleTech!!! faster. And: That’s Sizzlin’!!!

Press Inquiries

Roger Francis

SizzleTech [at] icloud.com

(844) SizzleTech!!!

(424) 327-3395 DTC

https://Sizzle-Tech.com

26565 Agoura Road Suite 200

Calabasas, Ca 91302

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=cGSY1PR-QA4