Xulon Press announces new Christian devotional, The Daily Rhythm of Alignment: Bread, Water, Rest, Labor, Purpose from educator and first-time author Charlene Boyd.

Capitol Heights, MD, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of The Daily Rhythm of Alignment: Bread, Water, Rest, Labor, Purpose by Charlene "Joyy" Boyd, available in paperback $22.49, 9798868533730; eBook $7.99, 9798868533747.

The Daily Rhythm of Alignment: Bread, Water, Rest, Labor, Purpose

In a world filled with constant demands, emotional weariness, and spiritual distraction, many people desire a deeper, more consistent relationship with God but struggle to sustain it daily. The Daily Rhythm of Alignment was written to address those real-life challenges with grace and simplicity. As the author, I created this devotional companion to help readers slow down, refocus their hearts, and develop intentional daily rhythms grounded in Scripture, prayer, and reflection. This book serves as a spiritual companion—meeting readers where they are and guiding them toward meaningful, everyday encounters with God. Through consistent practice, The Daily Rhythm of Alignment supports personal growth, spiritual clarity, and a renewed sense of peace as readers align their lives with God’s presence and purpose.

This book is for “those who want a closer walk with The Lord. Those who have questions on how they can pray daily. Those who want to have thankfulness included in their daily walk,” says Charlene. “New Believers often asked me how to be thankful in all situations or what to pray to develop a more effective life of thanksgiving and prayer according to I Thessalonians 5:17 and 18.”

Charlene Boyd is an author, storyteller, and educator who writes at the intersection of faith, rhythm, and purposeful living. With a background in adult learning, Charlene has spent years helping individuals and organizations create meaningful structure—both in the classroom and in everyday life. As the founder of Your Journey Voices, she is passionate about sharing stories and devotionals that encourage reflection, spiritual growth, and alignment with God’s design. Her work blends biblical truth with practical insight, inviting readers to slow down, listen, and cultivate habits that support peace, gratitude, and intentional living. Charlene’s writing is rooted in the belief that faith is lived daily—through consistent rhythms, thoughtful choices, and a willingness to pause and realign. Daily Rhythm of Alignment is the first in a growing series of devotional companions created to help readers bring order, clarity, and spiritual depth to their everyday lives.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Daily Rhythm of Alignment: Bread, Water, Rest, Labor, Purpose is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Charlene “Joyy” Boyd

Phone Number: 301-356-6950

Email: Charlene.Boyd [at] verizon.net

Website: www.YourJourneyVoices.com