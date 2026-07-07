Nuclear Fusion Market to Reach $33.77 Billion, at a 13.4% CAGR by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global Nuclear Fusion Market size is projected to reach USD 33.77 billion by 2031, from USD 18.00 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4%. This strong growth is primarily driven by the accelerating global transition toward clean, reliable, and secure energy solutions across power and industrial applications. Fusion is gaining stronger policy and investor attention because it offers the long-term potential to generate large-scale electricity with near-zero carbon emissions, limited long-lived radioactive waste, and lower fuel-security risks compared with conventional energy sources.

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Nuclear Fusion Market Size, Share & Forecast:

Market Size, 2026: USD 18.00 billion

USD 18.00 billion Market Forecast, 2031: USD 33.77 billion

Growth rate (2026–2031): CAGR of 13.4% from 2026 to 2031

Largest region, 2026: North America

North America Leading segment by fuel: Deuterium–Tritium

Fastest-growing technology: Inertial confinement

Report scope: 214 market data tables, 51 figures, 266 pages

Key players: Commonwealth Fusion Systems (US), Tokamak Energy (UK), TAE Technologies (US), Helion (US), General Fusion (Canada), SHINE Technologies (US), Focused Energy Inc. (US), Type One Energy (US), Thea Energy (US), Zap Energy Inc. (US), Xcimer Energy (US), Realta Fusion (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Marvel Fusion (Germany), Alpha Ring (US), First Light Fusion (UK), Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. (Japan), OpenStar Technologies Limited (New Zealand), Proxima Fusion (Germany), Gauss Fusion (Germany), Novatron Fusion Group AB (Sweden), Renaissance Fusion (France), HB11 Energy Holding Pty Ltd (Australia), Pulsar Fusion (UK), and nT-Tao (Israel).

Why This Market Matters

The nuclear fusion market is gaining strategic importance as countries seek reliable, carbon-free energy sources to meet rising electricity demand and achieve net-zero emission goals. Unlike conventional power generation, fusion offers the potential for abundant clean energy with minimal long-lived radioactive waste and improved fuel security. Growing investments from governments and private companies, coupled with advancements in fusion technologies, are accelerating the transition from research to commercial deployment.

Market Overview

The global nuclear fusion market is projected to grow from USD 18.00 billion in 2026 to USD 33.77 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for sustainable baseload power, technological breakthroughs in plasma confinement and superconducting magnets, and expanding public-private collaborations. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market, while magnetic confinement technology continues to dominate due to its advanced stage of development.

Analyst Perspective

The nuclear fusion industry is transitioning from a research-focused sector toward early-stage commercialization. Continued investments in pilot plants, AI-assisted reactor design, advanced materials, and fuel-cycle technologies are reducing technical barriers and improving the feasibility of commercial fusion power. As global energy security and decarbonization remain top priorities, fusion is expected to become a critical component of the future clean energy mix, creating long-term opportunities for technology developers, utilities, and industrial stakeholders.

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Segment Analysis

The inertial confinement segment, by technology, is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period of 2026–2031, primarily driven by rapid advancements in high-energy laser systems, target fabrication, and precision compression technologies that are significantly improving the feasibility of achieving fusion conditions. This approach, which involves compressing fuel pellets using powerful laser or particle beams, is gaining momentum due to its potential for short-duration, high-energy output reactions and its compatibility with modular reactor designs. Increasing investment in next-generation laser infrastructure and breakthroughs in achieving conditions closer to net energy gain are further accelerating interest in inertial confinement systems. In addition, the growing participation of private players focused on scalable, commercially viable fusion approaches is reinforcing the development pipeline for this technology. The ability of inertial confinement to leverage advancements in optics, materials science, and pulsed power systems is positioning it as a highly promising pathway, supporting its rapid growth as stakeholders seek diversified technological routes toward practical fusion energy deployment.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the nuclear fusion market during the forecast period of 2026–2031, primarily driven by its strong ecosystem of private fusion startups, advanced research institutions, and high levels of investment in next-generation energy technologies. The region has seen a significant influx of private capital into fusion companies, accelerating the development of pilot reactors and commercialization-focused projects. Additionally, cutting-edge innovations in areas such as superconducting magnets, plasma control systems, and alternative reactor designs are enabling faster technological progress. The growing involvement of large corporations and long-term power buyers is further strengthening market confidence, while evolving regulatory frameworks are helping streamline development pathways. Collectively, these factors position North America as a key driver of growth and innovation in the global nuclear fusion market.

Key Industry Trends

Rising investments from governments and private investors are accelerating fusion research and commercialization.

AI-powered simulation and plasma control are improving reactor performance and reducing development timelines.

Public-private partnerships between research institutes, startups, and utilities are driving innovation across the fusion ecosystem.

Advancements in superconducting magnets, laser systems, and reactor materials are enhancing the viability of commercial fusion plants.

Expansion of fusion supply chains and future power purchase agreements is creating new growth opportunities as the industry moves toward demonstration-scale projects.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the global nuclear fusion market include Commonwealth Fusion Systems (US), Tokamak Energy (UK), TAE Technologies (US), Helion (US), General Fusion (Canada), SHINE Technologies (US), Focused Energy Inc. (US), Type One Energy (US), Thea Energy (US), Zap Energy Inc. (US), Xcimer Energy (US), Realta Fusion (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Marvel Fusion (Germany), Alpha Ring (US), First Light Fusion (UK), Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. (Japan), OpenStar Technologies Limited (New Zealand), Proxima Fusion (Germany), Gauss Fusion (Germany), Novatron Fusion Group AB (Sweden), Renaissance Fusion (France), HB11 Energy Holding Pty Ltd (Australia), Pulsar Fusion (UK), and nT-Tao (Israel) among others.

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