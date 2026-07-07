Mariner Adds Family Care and Healthcare Navigation Support to Strengthen Advisor and Client Experience

Overland Park, Kan., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner, a national financial services firm, announces its partnership with Cariloop, a leading caregiving support platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of healthcare and long-term care. As caregiving responsibilities grow for many families, particularly those caring for aging loved ones or relatives with complex health needs, Mariner recognizes the critical role financial advisors can have in helping clients prepare for and navigate these transitions.

Within Cariloop’s intuitive Caregiver Support Platform®, Mariner associates and eligible clients gain access to professional coaching, caregiving tools, and a trusted network of providers who are trained to guide families through major decisions related to aging parents, neurodiverse dependents and other complex caregiving scenarios.

Brian Leitner, managing director of wealth solutions at Mariner, was first introduced to Cariloop several years ago and recognized the value the platform could bring to both clients and teams across the firm. The experience reinforced his view that financial advisors are often uniquely positioned to help clients address the broader life challenges that accompany major health events.

“Financial planning often sits at the intersection of health, family relationships, and major life decisions,” said Leitner. “We help clients prepare financially for the future, but caregiving situations can introduce emotional, logistical, and financial complexity all at once. Providing access to a resource like Cariloop allows us to support clients in a more meaningful way when those moments arise.”

Mariner began rolling out the platform earlier this year to its more than 2,000 associates, with the service more recently becoming available to clients. Early adoption of the platform within Mariner was strong: in the first two weeks after launch, advisors opened more than 300 caregiving cases for their own families, underscoring firsthand belief in the platform and surfacing real-life examples they can draw on to support clients in similar situations.

“We couldn’t be more excited to deepen our partnership with Mariner by supporting their clients. Every caregiving journey has a direct impact on personal finances,” said Michael Walsh, CEO and co-founder of Cariloop. “To support Mariner associates and their clients means families across the country will receive more comprehensive guidance for their loved ones, and themselves, as they plan for the future.”

"Today’s advisors show up for clients in the moments that matter most," explains Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner. “The right resources make that possible. By introducing services like Cariloop, we’re giving our advisors another way to deliver real value to the families they serve and extend our purpose of positively impacting the lives of many.”

More than 63 million Americans—nearly one in four adults—now serve as caregivers, and nearly one in three support both a parent and a child, according to AARP — a reality that continues to expand the role advisors play in supporting clients beyond traditional financial planning. Together with Cariloop, Mariner aims to equip advisors with the tools and resources needed to provide support in all of life’s most challenging moments.

About Mariner

Mariner is a privately held national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, enabling them to maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we can create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with approximately $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner affiliates collectively advise on more than $647 billion in assets under advisement as of 3/31/26. Learn more at www.mariner.com.

About Cariloop

Cariloop is the go-to solution for caregiver support, blending expert coaching and guidance with an intuitive platform. We empower families to navigate caregiving challenges with confidence by connecting them to experienced Care Coaches and tailored resources. Cariloop focuses on reducing stress and burnout, helping caregivers thrive at work and home. A proud Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, Cariloop is committed to driving social impact while delivering exceptional results for over 200 corporate organizations, supporting more than 2 million members globally. For more information, visit www.cariloop.com.