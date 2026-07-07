Luxe Treatment Center marks five years of addiction treatment in Las Vegas, surpassing 1,000 patients served

Las Vegas, NV, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxe Treatment Center, a licensed addiction treatment provider offering medical detox and residential inpatient care in Las Vegas, marks its fifth anniversary this year and has now provided care to more than 1,000 patients. The milestone comes as demand for treatment in Southern Nevada stays high, even as overdose deaths fall in most of the country.

Drug Rehab Las Vegas

Over the past year, overdose deaths declined across 45 states. Nevada was one of only five states where they rose. In Clark County, fentanyl continues to drive both fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Against that backdrop, Luxe has focused on getting residents into medically supervised care close to home.

"When we opened, families in Las Vegas were sending people out of state for care that should have been available here. Five years and more than 1,000 patients later, that gap is smaller. We built Luxe to keep people close to home while they get treatment, and that is exactly where our focus stays," said Armen Tarkhanyan, founder of Luxe Treatment Center.

Luxe provides medically supervised detox and residential inpatient treatment at its Las Vegas facility. During detox, clients receive 24/7 medical supervision and medication support to manage withdrawal safely. Residential care follows, with evidence-based and trauma-informed therapies delivered by licensed clinicians. The center also treats co-occurring mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, and bipolar disorder during residential treatment and maintains a 2:1 staff-to-client ratio for closer clinical attention.

While most of its patients come from the Las Vegas area, Luxe also treats people from across the country seeking residential care, drawn by its clinical model and accreditation.

As it begins its sixth year, Luxe is continuing to invest in its clinical team and facility to meet steady demand across the region. Families and referring providers can contact the admissions team to verify insurance benefits and discuss the next steps toward treatment.

About Luxe Treatment Center

Luxe Treatment Center is a licensed drug and alcohol addiction treatment provider in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering medically supervised detox and residential inpatient care in a home-like setting. Treatment is evidence-based and trauma-informed, delivered by licensed clinicians. Luxe is accredited by The Joint Commission and certified by LegitScript. Learn more at luxetreatmentcenter.com.

Luxe Treatment Center | Las Vegas Drug Rehab

4845 N Riley St, Las Vegas, NV 89149

(725) 215-3017

Press Inquiries

luxetreatmentcenter@gmail.com

(725) 215-3017