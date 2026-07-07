GridMarket and Deployable Energy Partner on $22.5B Nuclear Pipeline to Power Data Center Customers Through 2035

NEW YORK, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridMarket , a leading energy and infrastructure project facilitator, today announced a strategic partnership with Deployable Energy , a microreactor developer whose Unity Nuclear Battery achieved criticality last week in fulfillment of the Administration's accelerated nuclear deployment Executive Order, to unlock next-generation nuclear power solutions for data centers, hyperscalers, and other energy-intensive infrastructure projects across the United States. The agreement represents an estimated lifetime energy contract value of approximately $145 billion over a 40-year operational horizon, underpinned by over 3 GW of cumulative clean nuclear deployments through 2035 across GridMarket's hyperscaler, industrial, and commercial customer base.

Through the partnership, GridMarket will leverage its existing funnel of qualified customers and deployment-ready sites to support the commercialization of Deployable Energy's Unity Nuclear Battery. The companies will work together to advance customer engagements, develop an initial pilot installation, and expand commercial deployment opportunities as the technology progresses toward market availability.

As artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and advanced manufacturing drive unprecedented demand for electricity, access to firm, scalable power has become one of the most significant challenges for infrastructure development. Through this collaboration, GridMarket will connect development-ready customers with Deployable's emerging nuclear technology. Deployable Energy expects to provide priority access to Unity Nuclear Battery deployments, helping position GridMarket customers among the earliest commercial adopters of the technology. The partnership is targeting 500MW of capacity each year starting in 2030 through 2035.

"Power availability has become the defining challenge facing data center development today," said Nick Davis, CEO of GridMarket. "Our customers are looking beyond traditional energy solutions and evaluating technologies that can deliver reliable, carbon-free power at scale. Deployable Energy is developing an innovative approach to nuclear generation that will play an important role in meeting future infrastructure demand. We're excited to pair Deployable Energy with our projects and customers seeking clean and firm power solutions. We will also support a pilot project that will accelerate the path to commercial deployment."

Deployable Energy is developing compact, deployable nuclear power systems designed to provide resilient, zero-emission electricity for critical infrastructure applications. Unlike the power and cooling systems running today's data centers, the Unity Nuclear Battery delivers electricity, heat, and cooling in a single system - dramatically reducing the water intensity that has strained local communities hosting large-scale compute infrastructure. The company's factory manufactured modular approach aims to reduce deployment timelines and expand access to firm power in locations where grid constraints would otherwise limit development. Following its selection into the U.S. Department of Energy's Nuclear Energy Launch Pad program, Deployable Energy has successfully achieved criticality of its Unity demonstration reactor in roughly 150 days from project kick-off, a clear demonstration of speed to power to meet the needs of commercial deployments. This landmark achievement positions the company among the first advanced reactor developers to meet the DOE's accelerated deployment objectives.

"Demand for dependable, continuous power is growing faster than traditional infrastructure can support," said Bobby Gallagher, Co-Founder and CEO at Deployable Energy. "GridMarket is directly supporting many data centers and hyperscaler customers facing the greatest power challenges today. Together, we have an opportunity to demonstrate the Unity Nuclear Battery through an early pilot deployment while building relationships with prospective customers as we move toward commercialization. We believe advanced nuclear technology can become an important part of the energy mix supporting the next generation of digital and energy infrastructure."

The companies expect to announce additional details regarding pilot host selection, customer engagements, and broader commercial opportunities as Deployable advances its development program and the parties progress toward initial Unity Nuclear Battery deployments.

Press Contact

Jillian Caramanna Seymour

GridMarket, LLC

Jillian.caramanna@gridmarket.com

About GridMarket

GridMarket is an energy project optimization platform that leverages data and AI to deploy energy solutions at scale. Working with Fortune 500–2000 commercial & industrial portfolios, data centers & hyperscalers, and energy-intensive users worldwide, GridMarket identifies and delivers best-fit energy solutions, connects partners with leading providers, and mobilizes capital to achieve energy and net-zero goals. GridMarket has over a decade of energy project experience and combines automation, predictive analytics, and digital tools to scale distributed energy deployment across diverse markets.

www.GridMarket.com

About Deployable Energy

Factory-made nuclear from the energy capital of the world.