Navélia Yacht Charters Enhances Access to Private Yacht Experiences Across Komodo and Raja Ampat

Luxury charter company expands yacht selection and customized voyage planning in response to growing interest in Indonesia's remote island destinations



Aerial view of a luxury private charter yacht offered by Navélia Yacht Charters in Indonesia.



LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navélia Yacht Charters today announced the expansion of its luxury yacht charter services across Komodo National Park and Raja Ampat, increasing access to private yacht experiences for travelers seeking personalized journeys throughout Indonesia's most renowned cruising regions.

The company has broadened its charter offerings by adding more verified vessels and expanding itinerary options designed to accommodate a variety of travel preferences. The move comes as interest in private and experience-focused travel continues to grow among international visitors exploring Southeast Asia.

Navélia specializes in multi-day yacht charters that allow guests to discover Indonesia's islands, marine environments, and cultural attractions through customized itineraries. The company currently offers access to more than 50 luxury yachts, including traditional phinisi vessels, expedition yachts, and premium liveaboard options. As a provider of Luxury yacht charter Indonesia experiences, Navélia focuses on creating personalized voyages tailored to each guest's travel preferences.

Komodo National Park remains one of the company's most popular destinations. Through its Komodo yacht charter experiences, travelers can visit locations such as Padar Island, Pink Beach, and Manta Point while enjoying the privacy and flexibility of a fully crewed vessel. The region's primary sailing season runs from May through October.



The outdoor deck and lounge area on the luxury charter vessel Mutiara Laut.

Travelers interested in viewing one of the featured charter vessels can watch the Mutiara Laut in action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ExGHD9Ug5U

During the October-to-April season, Navélia's Raja Ampat yacht charter experiences provide access to one of the world's most biodiverse marine environments. Known for its rich marine biodiversity, Raja Ampat attracts divers, snorkelers, photographers, and nature enthusiasts from around the world. Many of its islands and marine sites are most easily accessed by yacht.

Navélia reports that demand for customized charter experiences has increased as travelers seek alternatives to traditional hotel-based vacations. Guests can personalize their itineraries with activities that may include diving, snorkeling, kayaking, island visits, wellness experiences, and cultural excursions, depending on the selected yacht and destination.

The company has facilitated more than 500 yacht charters and provides clients with dedicated planning support from initial inquiry through departure. Each voyage is operated by licensed captains and experienced crew members.

“Indonesia offers an extraordinary variety of cruising experiences, and many travelers are looking for more personalized ways to explore the country,” said Philip de Wilde, Founder and CEO of Navélia Yacht Charters. “By expanding our yacht portfolio and itinerary options, we can provide guests with greater flexibility while helping them experience destinations such as Komodo and Raja Ampat through carefully planned private charters.”

The expansion supports Navélia's continued focus on delivering customized yacht charter experiences across Indonesia while providing travelers with access to professionally managed voyages in some of the country's most sought-after destinations.

About Navélia Yacht Charters

Navélia Yacht Charters is a luxury yacht charter company specializing in multi-day private yacht experiences across Komodo National Park, Raja Ampat, and other destinations throughout Eastern Indonesia. The company offers access to more than 50 verified yachts and provides end-to-end charter planning services tailored to individual travel preferences. Since its establishment, Navélia has facilitated more than 500 yacht charters for travelers seeking customized experiences throughout Indonesia's island regions.

For more information, visit naveliaindonesia.com or follow Navélia on Instagram at @navelia.charters and @navelia.indonesia .

Media Contact:

Navélia Yacht Charters

Olivia

+62 853-3351-4655

team@naveliacharters.com

https://naveliaindonesia.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76f2caec-cc6f-4357-909c-45e5e840bd55

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d2f8a03-581f-49b1-9603-c380871da749

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16fd369f-8ea0-4810-a44a-4ad5bec37237