Navélia Yacht Charters Expands Komodo and Raja Ampat Yacht Charter Services as Demand for Luxury Travel in Indonesia Grows





Navélia Yacht Charters expands its luxury fleet availability across Komodo and Raja Ampat.

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navélia Yacht Charters , a specialist in multi-day luxury yacht charters across Indonesia, today announced the expansion of its yacht charter offerings in Komodo National Park and Raja Ampat as demand for private, experience-driven travel continues to grow among international travelers.

The expansion strengthens Navélia’s presence in two of Indonesia’s most sought-after cruising destinations and provides travelers with access to a broader range of verified luxury yachts, customized itineraries, and end-to-end charter planning services. The company specializes in private yacht experiences designed around each guest’s travel preferences, offering tailored voyages that combine comfort, privacy, and exploration.

As travelers increasingly seek exclusive alternatives to traditional resort vacations, demand for private yacht charters has continued to rise, particularly in destinations such as Komodo National Park and Raja Ampat, where many of the region’s most remarkable locations are best explored by sea.

To support this demand, Navélia has expanded access to its portfolio of more than 50 verified luxury yachts, including traditional Indonesian phinisi vessels, expedition yachts, and premium liveaboard options. The company has delivered more than 500 charters and manages each voyage through a single point of contact, simplifying the planning process for international travelers.





Premium lounge deck on a luxury charter yacht, now available through Navélia Yacht Charters.

Through Navélia’s Komodo yacht charter offerings, guests can explore iconic landmarks such as Padar Island, Pink Beach, and Manta Point with the flexibility of a fully crewed private vessel. The Komodo sailing season typically spans from May through October.

See the Mutiara Laut in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ExGHD9Ug5U

During the October-to-April season, Navélia’s Raja Ampat yacht charter experiences provide access to one of the world’s most biodiverse marine environments. Located in Eastern Indonesia, Raja Ampat is renowned for its coral reefs, limestone islands, crystal-clear waters, and exceptional marine life.

Every charter is tailored to the individual preferences of each client. Depending on the selected yacht and itinerary, guests may enjoy diving, snorkeling, kayaking, island excursions, cultural experiences, and wellness activities. All charters are supported by licensed captains and professional crews.

“Travelers are increasingly seeking private and personalized ways to experience destinations, and Indonesia offers some of the most remarkable cruising grounds anywhere in the world,” said Philip de Wilde, Founder and CEO of Navélia Yacht Charters. “Our expanded portfolio allows us to connect more guests with carefully selected yachts and tailored itineraries that showcase the natural beauty and cultural richness of Komodo, Raja Ampat, and Eastern Indonesia. We manage the entire charter process through a single point of contact, creating a seamless experience from inquiry to embarkation.”

As demand for Luxury Yacht Charter Indonesia experiences continues to grow, Navélia aims to provide travelers with greater access to bespoke voyages across the country’s most sought-after cruising destinations while maintaining high standards of service, safety, and guest experience.

About Navélia Yacht Charters

Navélia Yacht Charters is a luxury yacht charter specialist focused on multi-day voyages across Komodo National Park, Raja Ampat, and Eastern Indonesia. Through a portfolio of more than 50 verified luxury yachts, the company designs bespoke charter experiences tailored to each client’s travel style, preferences, and destination goals. Since its founding, Navélia has delivered more than 500 yacht charters, providing end-to-end planning, professional crewed vessels, and personalized service for travelers seeking exceptional experiences at sea.

For more information, visit naveliaindonesia.com or follow Navélia on Instagram at @navelia.charters and @navelia.indonesia .

Media Contact:

Navelia Yacht Charters

Olivia

+62 853-3351-4655

team@naveliacharters.com

https://naveliaindonesia.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15e8bc22-2d28-4071-b14d-fc8a9084b432

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09c6d819-16c6-4f74-8daf-5a39b19192c5

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5979d23-9c54-4007-b2eb-5b83ddf410c6