Industry Brand Trust Remains Flat as Top Energy Utilities Advance on Customer Focus and Reputation

LIVONIA, Mich., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Cogent Syndicated report from Escalent finds that, following nearly two years of sustained recovery and improvement, residential customers’ trust in gas, electric and combination utilities plateaued in early 2026. As utilities work to counter declining monthly bill manageability perceptions worsening customer sentiment among residential customers, the industry’s Brand Trust Index declined by one point year over year, reaching 696 on a 1,000-point-max scale.

Those are some of the latest findings of the 2026 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study, which tracks the performance of 155 gas, electric and combination utilities to identify brand and customer experience opportunities and trends in the industry. The report is published semiannually by Escalent, a top market research and advisory firm with extensive energy, utility and brand experience.

Although four Brand Trust components—Communications Effectiveness, Reliable Quality, Community Support and Environmental Dedication—remained stable or improved, overall Brand Trust declined due to substantial declines in the two most influential drivers: Customer Focus and Company Reputation.

“While energy utilities continue to perform well in many traditional measures of trust, customers are placing greater weight on whether companies act fairly, provide value and demonstrate a genuine commitment to their customers’ interests,” said Suzanne Haggerty, director of Cogent Syndicated research with Escalent’s Energy industry team. “As economic pressures persist, perceptions of ethics, fairness and customer focus are becoming increasingly important drivers of Brand Trust.”

While Brand Trust remained largely unchanged across the industry, the 32 energy utilities recognized as Escalent’s 2026 Most Trusted Brands collectively achieved significant year-over-year improvement.

These higher-scoring utilities set themselves apart through stronger perceptions of fairness, ethics, customer advocacy and reputation. Winners collectively achieved meaningful gains by strengthening the customer relationship in ways that extend beyond day-to-day service delivery. Among the most important findings:

The largest advantages are tied to trust and customer advocacy: Compared with the industry average, the winners scored substantially higher on attributes such as being trusted to do the right thing for customers, acting ethically, considering customer concerns in business decisions, and generating positive word of mouth.

Compared with the industry average, the winners scored substantially higher on attributes such as being trusted to do the right thing for customers, acting ethically, considering customer concerns in business decisions, and generating positive word of mouth. Perceptions of value remain a major differentiator: “Offers reasonable rates for the service provided” represents one of the largest scoring gaps between winners and the industry, underscoring the importance of demonstrating value in an environment of continued customer sensitivity to costs.

“Offers reasonable rates for the service provided” represents one of the largest scoring gaps between winners and the industry, underscoring the importance of demonstrating value in an environment of continued customer sensitivity to costs. Company Reputation is reinforced by external perceptions: The winners outperform the industry on measures tied to positive comments from others and overall reputation, suggesting that trust is increasingly shaped by the broader narratives customers encounter beyond their direct interactions with the utility.

The winners outperform the industry on measures tied to positive comments from others and overall reputation, suggesting that trust is increasingly shaped by the broader narratives customers encounter beyond their direct interactions with the utility. Customer Focus is where the winners gained the most ground: The strongest improvements among winning energy utilities were concentrated in perceptions that energy utilities understand customer needs, consider customer concerns, and make decisions with customers’ interests in mind.

The strongest improvements among winning energy utilities were concentrated in perceptions that energy utilities understand customer needs, consider customer concerns, and make decisions with customers’ interests in mind. Operational competence is necessary but not sufficient: While the winners also outperform the industry on traditional service measures, their greatest advantages come from relationship-oriented perceptions rather than transactional experiences alone.





“The energy utilities that earned Escalent’s 2026 Most Trusted Brand recognition distinguish themselves not just through strong operational performance, but through stronger customer relationships,” said Haggerty. “Customers are more likely to view these companies as fair, trustworthy and attentive to their concerns, demonstrating that trust is built through both what utilities do and how customers perceive their intentions.”

Energy utility communication remains one of the most direct levers for strengthening Brand Trust. Following a rebound from a mid-2024 low, the industry’s Communications Intensity Index—an indicator of communication investment—held steady from mid-2025 to mid-2026. Although Escalent’s 2026 Most Trusted Brands exhibited a similar year-over-year pattern, the group consistently outperformed the industry on Communications Intensity, highlighting the role of sustained customer communication in building trust.

“Customers are increasingly influenced by the stories and perceptions they encounter beyond their direct interactions with a utility,” Haggerty added. “High-trust utilities recognize that communication plays an important role in shaping those perceptions. Rather than communicating only when necessary, they maintain consistent outreach that helps build credibility and strengthen trust over the long term.”

Escalent is pleased to name these 32 energy utilities as our 2026 Most Trusted Brands.

Cogent Syndicated 2026 Most Trusted Utility Brands* Atmos Energy – Midwest MidAmerican Energy Atmos Energy – South Mississippi Power Avista Montana-Dakota Utilities Cascade Natural Gas National Grid CenterPoint Energy – Midwest NW Natural Chattanooga Gas Company OPPD Columbia Gas – East OUC Columbia Gas – South PECO Con Edison Peoples Gas Florida City Gas Company Pepco Florida Public Utilities PSE&G Green Mountain Power Salt River Project Idaho Power Seattle City Light Indiana Michigan Power SMUD Intermountain Gas Company TECO Peoples Gas Louisville Gas & Electric Washington Gas

*Utilities named as Most Trusted Brands are selected based on having Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, the top score within their respective benchmark segment, or a Brand Trust Index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score and above the industry average.

The following tables reflect regional peer benchmark Brand Trust scores among the 155 utilities surveyed. These scores reflect the amount of trust customers have with each utility.

East Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score PSE&G Combination 718 Con Edison Combination 713 PECO Combination 710 National Grid Combination 701 Delmarva Power Combination 688 Eversource Combination 664 BGE Combination 656 NYSEG Combination 571 RG&E Combination 565 Pepco Electric 723 Green Mountain Power Electric 713 Duquesne Light Company Electric 701 Penelec Electric 696 Penn Power Electric 678 PPL Electric Utilities Electric 678 PSEG Long Island Electric 677 West Penn Power Electric 670 Met-Ed Electric 659 Potomac Edison Electric 644 Atlantic City Electric Electric 643 Jersey Central Power & Light Electric 628 Mon Power Electric 623 Central Maine Power Electric 605 Appalachian Power Electric 598 Washington Gas Natural Gas 760 Columbia Gas – East Natural Gas 740 Peoples Natural Gas 738 National Fuel Gas Natural Gas 736 UGI Utilities Natural Gas 730 Chesapeake Maryland Natural Gas 729 Philadelphia Gas Works Natural Gas 726 Elizabethtown Gas Natural Gas 720 Chesapeake Delaware Natural Gas 720 Mountaineer Gas Natural Gas 712 South Jersey Gas Company Natural Gas 707 New Jersey Natural Gas Natural Gas 678





Midwest Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Montana-Dakota Utilities Combination 751 MidAmerican Energy Combination 747 Duke Energy Midwest Combination 723 Consumers Energy Combination 715 Black Hills Energy – Midwest Combination 715 Wisconsin Public Service Combination 709 Ameren Illinois Combination 699 We Energies Combination 695 Alliant Energy Combination 677 Xcel Energy – Midwest Combination 677 DTE Energy Combination 643 NIPSCO Combination 639 CenterPoint Energy – Indiana Combination 455 OPPD Electric 735 Indiana Michigan Power Electric 722 Ameren Missouri Electric 679 Ohio Edison Electric 674 Evergy Electric 674 ComEd Electric 667 AEP Ohio Electric 666 Toledo Edison Electric 664 AES Indiana Electric 661 The Illuminating Company Electric 645 AES Ohio Electric 622 Atmos Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 741 Peoples Gas Natural Gas 729 CenterPoint Energy – Midwest Natural Gas 727 Michigan Gas Natural Gas 720 Spire Missouri – East Natural Gas 718 Columbia Gas of Ohio Natural Gas 710 North Shore Gas Natural Gas 710 Minnesota Energy Resources Natural Gas 708 Spire Missouri – West Natural Gas 705 Kansas Gas Service Natural Gas 704 Nicor Gas Natural Gas 696 Citizens Energy Natural Gas 684 Enbridge Gas Ohio Natural Gas 682





South Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Florida Public Utilities Combination 731 Louisville Gas & Electric Combination 715 Dominion Energy South Carolina Combination 703 CPS Energy Combination 703 MLGW Combination 638 OUC Electric 771 Mississippi Power Electric 762 Georgia Power Electric 746 Entergy Mississippi Electric 742 Entergy Louisiana Electric 735 Kentucky Utilities Electric 731 Florida Power & Light Electric 728 Entergy Arkansas Electric 712 Nashville Electric Service Electric 711 JEA Electric 710 Alabama Power Electric 709 Xcel Energy – South Electric 707 TECO Tampa Electric Electric 706 Public Service Company of Oklahoma Electric 701 Southwestern Electric Power Company Electric 699 OG&E Electric 690 Dominion Energy Virginia Electric 688 Duke Energy Florida Electric 684 Duke Energy Carolinas Electric 679 Duke Energy Progress Electric 674 Entergy Texas Electric 670 Austin Energy Electric 668 Entergy New Orleans Electric 663 El Paso Electric Electric 655 Kentucky Power Electric 603 TECO Peoples Gas Natural Gas 777 Chattanooga Gas Company Natural Gas 774 Florida City Gas Company Natural Gas 770 Atmos Energy – South Natural Gas 766 Columbia Gas – South Natural Gas 747 Virginia Natural Gas Natural Gas 740 Texas Gas Service Natural Gas 732 Oklahoma Natural Gas Natural Gas 732 Piedmont Natural Gas Natural Gas 729 Spire Alabama Natural Gas 727 CenterPoint Energy – South Natural Gas 720 Delta Utilities Natural Gas 715 Enbridge Gas North Carolina Natural Gas 708





West Region Utilities Brand Trust Performance Utility brand name Service provided Brand Trust score Avista Combination 739 Puget Sound Energy Combination 704 NorthWestern Energy Combination 704 Black Hills Energy – West Combination 704 Xcel Energy Colorado Combination 687 Colorado Springs Utilities Combination 671 PG&E Combination 610 SDG&E Combination 529 Seattle City Light Electric 748 Idaho Power Electric 745 SMUD Electric 737 Salt River Project Electric 736 LADWP Electric 718 Rocky Mountain Power Electric 713 PNM Electric 705 Snohomish County PUD Electric 705 APS Electric 688 Portland General Electric Electric 682 Pacific Power Electric 675 Tucson Electric Power Electric 667 Southern California Edison Electric 663 NV Energy Electric 663 Intermountain Gas Company Natural Gas 799 Cascade Natural Gas Natural Gas 763 NW Natural Natural Gas 754 SoCalGas Natural Gas 738 Southwest Gas Natural Gas 736 New Mexico Gas Company Natural Gas 710 Enbridge Gas West Natural Gas 706



About the Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement™: Residential study

Escalent conducted surveys among 62,233 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 155 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). The sample design uses a combination of quotas and weighting based on US census data to ensure a demographically balanced sample of each evaluated utility’s customers based on age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Utilities within the same region and of the same type (e.g., electric-only providers) are given equal weight to balance the influence of each utility’s customers on survey results. The Brand Trust index score is a composite based upon consumer ratings across six factors. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

For more information on the full report, click here.

About Escalent

Escalent is an AI-enabled market research and advisory partner with unmatched industry expertise. For 50 years, we have been catalysts of progress—turning a deep understanding of our clients’ worlds into smarter strategies and transforming human and market insight into decisive action that helps brands outthink disruption and accelerate growth. Following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in 2023, our 1,600-strong global team now offers a true one-stop shop for industry intelligence, customer insight and brand strategy. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Escalent operates across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

Contact Stephanie Salvadero, 734.838.5192 stephanie.salvadero@escalent.co

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