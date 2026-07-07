Mitratech Expands ARIES™ AI Ecosystem with a Trio of HR Compliance Intelligence Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech HR Solutions , a global leader in workforce compliance technology, today announced three advancements to its ARIES™ AI platform designed to help employers reduce regulatory risk by providing expert-backed guidance for critical workforce decisions across hiring, leave, and performance management.

As organizations increasingly use AI to support traditional HR functions, their leaders face growing expectations to ensure workforce decisions remain transparent and compliant with evolving employment laws. According to Mitratech's State of HR Compliance research, 54% of organizations report that HR compliance has become significantly more complex in recent years.

Mitratech's technology addresses this escalating accountability by embedding expert-backed, regulation-aware guidance directly into the workflows HR teams use every day. Rather than replacing existing HR systems, the new capabilities enhance them with explainable recommendations and human oversight.

"HR teams are facing a new reality where virtually every workforce decision carries compliance, audit, and defensibility implications," said Dave Deitering , CEO of Mitratech HR Solutions. "We believe employers should have the flexibility to build the HR technology ecosystem that works best for their organization, whether that's adopting a single solution or leveraging a fully connected platform. Our goal is to meet customers where they are by embedding trusted regulatory expertise into the systems and workflows they already rely on."

Expanding Compliance Intelligence Across the HR Lifecycle

These innovations for HR professionals are powered by ARIES™ , Mitratech's proprietary AI ecosystem that delivers trusted guidance through a combination of proprietary data, expert-authored content, and purpose-built AI guardrails.

Today’s announcement features three solutions available immediately:

ARIES™ Compliance Agent , an AI Agent that enables HR professionals to receive fast, trusted answers to complex workforce questions and seamlessly escalate to human experts when a situation calls for judgment

, an AI Agent that enables HR professionals to receive fast, trusted answers to complex workforce questions and seamlessly escalate to human experts when a situation calls for judgment Mitratech Leave , which applies ARIES™ AI to help HR teams evaluate leave eligibility and entitlements across federal, state, local, and company policies while producing explainable, audit-ready determinations

, which applies ARIES™ AI to help HR teams evaluate leave eligibility and entitlements across federal, state, local, and company policies while producing explainable, audit-ready determinations ARIES™ Mitratech Perform, which helps managers quickly synthesize performance feedback, identify recurring themes, and create more consistent, defensible performance documentation





"AI has enormous potential in HR when it's built for the realities of modern workforce compliance," added Deitering. "Our approach at Mitratech is not building AI tools just for AI's sake. Getting compliance wrong is an existential threat to our customers. We want them focused on growing their business, not drowning in complexity. These latest solutions combine decades of expertise with leading AI to deliver the speed, accuracy, and resilience our customers depend on."

How Mitratech’s AI Is Built Differently

At the center of Mitratech's strategy is the belief that modern HR organizations need trusted guidance to inform decision-making in complex, highly regulated environments. Unlike general-purpose AI models trained on publicly available data, Mitratech's AI capabilities are built on years of proprietary, expert-authored compliance content and workforce expertise. Key principles of Mitratech's AI Compliance Intelligence include:

Grounding in decades of institutional knowledge: AI trained on proprietary content developed by HR and employment law experts

AI trained on proprietary content developed by HR and employment law experts Embedded workflows: Guidance delivered directly within existing HR systems and processes

Guidance delivered directly within existing HR systems and processes Explainable recommendations: Clear rationale, policy references, and supporting sources behind AI-generated guidance

Clear rationale, policy references, and supporting sources behind AI-generated guidance Human-in-the-loop design: AI informs and guides decisions while keeping HR professionals firmly in control

AI informs and guides decisions while keeping HR professionals firmly in control Defensible outcomes: Built to support audit, litigation, and regulatory review requirements





Together, these innovations reflect Mitratech's broader vision to embed trusted expert-backed guidance throughout the employee lifecycle, helping organizations navigate workforce complexity with greater speed, consistency, and confidence.

This expands on Mitratech's broader investment in AI across its legal, risk, and compliance platforms, where ARIES™ already delivers explainable, expert-grounded intelligence to enterprise customers.

About Mitratech HR Solutions

Mitratech HR Solutions transforms workforce compliance into a strategic advantage through an AI-first ecosystem built for today’s employers. More than 14,000 organizations rely on Mitratech to navigate evolving regulations, reduce risk, and manage workforce complexity with confidence and scale. Learn more at Mitratech.com.